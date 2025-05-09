Hormones: The Key to Dropping Excess Weight

Balancing your hormones is essential for success

Sacramento, Calif.- When it comes to improving body composition and achieving optimal health, balancing your hormones is essential for both short- and long-term success. There are seven major hormones that play a critical role in fat loss, muscle maintenance, and overall metabolic health.

1. Insulin and IGF-1: Managing Blood Sugar and Growth

Insulin, often seen as the biggest obstacle to fat loss, was discussed in detail last month. This month, we turn our focus to IGF-1 (Insulin-like Growth Factor 1).

IGF-1 is the most reliable marker of bioavailable growth hormone in the human body. In healthy individuals, IGF-1 levels are approximately 100 times higher than insulin levels. IGF-1 is produced and released by the liver, and when its levels are adequate, the body requires less insulin.

Low IGF-1 often results in persistently high insulin—particularly in those with poor metabolic health. The good news? Regular exercise can significantly boost growth hormone levels and, by extension, IGF-1.

2. Cortisol: The Stress Hormone and Fat Storage

Cortisol is secreted in response to stress. In prehistoric times, this hormone elevated blood sugar to fuel a physical fight-or-flight response—without requiring insulin.

Today, most stress is mental rather than physical. However, cortisol still raises blood sugar levels, which triggers insulin release, leading to increased fat storage—especially around the midsection. Additionally, as people age and DHEA levels decline, IGF-1 production drops, insulin rises, and fat accumulation becomes more likely.

3. Androgens: The Anti-Fat Hormones

Androgens—such as androstenedione, DHEA, testosterone, and potentially progesterone—counteract the effects of cortisol and insulin. During adolescence, when androgen levels are high, the body is less likely to store fat.

However, after age 25, androgen levels begin to gradually decline in both men and women. This hormonal shift, coupled with elevated cortisol and insulin, contributes significantly to weight gain and difficulty losing fat.

4. Estrogen: A Double-Edged Sword

Estrogen can promote fat storage when levels are too high, especially in women. Elevated estrogen can suppress androgens and increase insulin, both of which contribute to weight gain. For example, birth control pills often lead to estrogen-induced weight gain.

Additionally, high estrogen levels inhibit IGF-1 release, further disrupting hormone balance and metabolic function.

5. Thyroid Hormones: The Metabolism Regulators

Your thyroid plays a central role in maintaining a healthy metabolism. If your thyroid is underactive, losing fat becomes extremely difficult, no matter how well you eat or exercise. Ensure your thyroid is functioning optimally through regular check-ups and nutrient support.

6. Epinephrine: Igniting Metabolic Activity

Epinephrine (adrenaline) helps activate both cortisol and thyroid hormone receptors, supporting healthy metabolism. A deficiency in epinephrine can result from hypochlorhydria (low stomach acid), which impairs protein breakdown and reduces the availability of amino acids like phenylalanine and tyrosine, both critical for epinephrine production.

Another cause of epinephrine deficiency is a lack of essential vitamins and co-factors involved in its biosynthesis.

Final Thoughts

Fat loss isn’t just about calories—it’s about hormonal harmony. Supporting your endocrine system through proper nutrition, stress management, physical activity, and medical evaluation can make all the difference in reaching and maintaining a healthy weight.

