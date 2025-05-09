Subscribe
Saturday, May 10, 2025
75.6 F
Roseville
Couple on bikes at sunset
Natural WellnessSacramento
2 min.Read

Hormones: The Key to Dropping Excess Weight

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center
By Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center

Balancing your hormones is essential for success

Sacramento, Calif.- When it comes to improving body composition and achieving optimal health, balancing your hormones is essential for both short- and long-term success. There are seven major hormones that play a critical role in fat loss, muscle maintenance, and overall metabolic health.

1. Insulin and IGF-1: Managing Blood Sugar and Growth

Insulin, often seen as the biggest obstacle to fat loss, was discussed in detail last month. This month, we turn our focus to IGF-1 (Insulin-like Growth Factor 1).

IGF-1 is the most reliable marker of bioavailable growth hormone in the human body. In healthy individuals, IGF-1 levels are approximately 100 times higher than insulin levels. IGF-1 is produced and released by the liver, and when its levels are adequate, the body requires less insulin.

Low IGF-1 often results in persistently high insulin—particularly in those with poor metabolic health. The good news? Regular exercise can significantly boost growth hormone levels and, by extension, IGF-1.

2. Cortisol: The Stress Hormone and Fat Storage

Cortisol is secreted in response to stress. In prehistoric times, this hormone elevated blood sugar to fuel a physical fight-or-flight response—without requiring insulin.

Today, most stress is mental rather than physical. However, cortisol still raises blood sugar levels, which triggers insulin release, leading to increased fat storage—especially around the midsection. Additionally, as people age and DHEA levels decline, IGF-1 production drops, insulin rises, and fat accumulation becomes more likely.

3. Androgens: The Anti-Fat Hormones

Androgens—such as androstenedione, DHEA, testosterone, and potentially progesterone—counteract the effects of cortisol and insulin. During adolescence, when androgen levels are high, the body is less likely to store fat.

However, after age 25, androgen levels begin to gradually decline in both men and women. This hormonal shift, coupled with elevated cortisol and insulin, contributes significantly to weight gain and difficulty losing fat.

4. Estrogen: A Double-Edged Sword

Estrogen can promote fat storage when levels are too high, especially in women. Elevated estrogen can suppress androgens and increase insulin, both of which contribute to weight gain. For example, birth control pills often lead to estrogen-induced weight gain.

Additionally, high estrogen levels inhibit IGF-1 release, further disrupting hormone balance and metabolic function.

5. Thyroid Hormones: The Metabolism Regulators

Your thyroid plays a central role in maintaining a healthy metabolism. If your thyroid is underactive, losing fat becomes extremely difficult, no matter how well you eat or exercise. Ensure your thyroid is functioning optimally through regular check-ups and nutrient support.

6. Epinephrine: Igniting Metabolic Activity

Epinephrine (adrenaline) helps activate both cortisol and thyroid hormone receptors, supporting healthy metabolism. A deficiency in epinephrine can result from hypochlorhydria (low stomach acid), which impairs protein breakdown and reduces the availability of amino acids like phenylalanine and tyrosine, both critical for epinephrine production.

Another cause of epinephrine deficiency is a lack of essential vitamins and co-factors involved in its biosynthesis.

Final Thoughts

Fat loss isn’t just about calories—it’s about hormonal harmony. Supporting your endocrine system through proper nutrition, stress management, physical activity, and medical evaluation can make all the difference in reaching and maintaining a healthy weight.

Explore additional topics from Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center with Dr. Godby, ND, MA and his team at Natural Wellness.

As a naturopathic doctor for the last 20 years, I have witnessed the power of a preventative lifestyle and naturopathic medicine to transform the health and lives of thousands of patients.

Sacramento Naturopathic
2530 J Street, Suite 100
Sacramento, CA 95816
Phone: (916) 446-2591
sac-nd.com/dr-dennis-godby-nd-ma

Local Business and Community

Peet’s Coffee locations in Roseville

Since 1966, Peet's Coffee has sourced and offered superior coffees and teas adhered to strict high-quality and taste standards.
Rocklin News

May 9 & 10: Roseville Quilt Guild 2025 show at Jessup University in Rocklin

Roseville, Calif.- Welcome to the Roseville Quilt Guild 2025 Quilt Show! Join us May 9 & 10, 2025 for a day filled with beautiful quilts and creativity at Jessup University in Rocklin.
Roseville News

RCSDF Golf Tournament in Roseville tees off to support student education

Roseville, Calif. - The Roseville City School District Foundation (RCSDF) invites the community to its 4th Annual Golf Tournament on Monday, May 19, 2025, at the scenic Sierra View Country Club.
Car Reviews

Sorento Plug-In Hybrid offers considerable upside

Roseville, Calif.- Having the ability to identify subtle differences to arrive at an informed decision gets put to the test when shopping for a Kia Sorento.
Local Business and Community

Via Roma Pizzeria in Lincoln

Via Roma Pizzeria in Lincoln

Local Spotlight

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

