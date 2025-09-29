Raising Healthier, Happier Kids in a Modern World

Parents Can Set Up Children For Lifetime of Good Health

Sacramento, Calif.- Despite all our material abundance and technological progress-or maybe even because of it-statistics show that today’s children are part of one of the unhealthiest generations in history.

Take obesity, for example. Since the 1970s, rates among children have nearly quintupled.

As parents, one of our greatest responsibilities is to nurture our children’s emotional, physical, psychological, and spiritual health. Yes, genetics play a role, but so much is in our hands. With support from family and community, we can help prevent many childhood health problems. Even more importantly, we can give our kids a head start in avoiding serious chronic conditions-like diabetes, heart disease, depression, and even cancer-that don’t suddenly appear in adulthood, but often begin in childhood.

As a parent of two teenagers, I know how tough this can be. Raising kids in today’s “advanced” times is no easy task. Everywhere we turn, there are landmines-from food industry propaganda to the constant pressure for kids to own the latest gadget. Saying “no” takes courage, consistency, and love.

One of the core principles of naturopathic medicine is to care for the whole person-not just the disease. That’s something parents can put into practice at home every day.

Gentle and powerful ways to support your child’s health and resilience:

Limit screen time . Keep TV, computer, and gaming use to no more than two hours a day, and encourage active play or movement instead.

. Keep TV, computer, and gaming use to no more than two hours a day, and encourage active play or movement instead. Make activity fun . Plan family trips and vacations with physical activity in mind-like hiking, biking, or even just long walks together.

. Plan family trips and vacations with physical activity in mind-like hiking, biking, or even just long walks together. Involve kids at home . Encourage active chores like raking leaves, shoveling snow, or helping in the garden.

. Encourage active chores like raking leaves, shoveling snow, or helping in the garden. Stock the kitchen with real food . Fill your home with nourishing options: wild-caught salmon, organic meats and dairy, beans and lentils, nuts and seeds, fresh or frozen fruits and veggies, homemade smoothies, healthy oils (like olive or coconut), and hearty whole grains such as quinoa, amaranth, and barley.

. Fill your home with nourishing options: wild-caught salmon, organic meats and dairy, beans and lentils, nuts and seeds, fresh or frozen fruits and veggies, homemade smoothies, healthy oils (like olive or coconut), and hearty whole grains such as quinoa, amaranth, and barley. Cut back on the junk. Limit fast food, processed snacks, white flour, sugar, and hydrogenated oils as much as possible.

Did you know the average American eats only 19 different foods a week? That lack of variety can create hidden food allergies, inflammation, and even contribute to conditions like ADD. It might be worth looking into an IgG food sensitivity test to make sure the foods your kids eat every day are actually supporting their health.

Another tip: avoid unnecessary antibiotics, since they can disrupt gut health and sometimes lead to yeast overgrowth later on.

Explore additional topics from Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center with Dr. Godby, ND, MA and his team at Natural Wellness.

As a naturopathic doctor for the last 20 years, I have witnessed the power of a preventative lifestyle and naturopathic medicine to transform the health and lives of thousands of patients.

Sacramento Naturopathic

2530 J Street, Suite 100

Sacramento, CA 95816

Phone: (916) 446-2591

sac-nd.com/dr-dennis-godby-nd-ma