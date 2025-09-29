Subscribe
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
70 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
mom and daughter running across grass
Natural WellnessSacramento
2 min.Read

Raising Healthier, Happier Kids in a Modern World

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center
By Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center

Parents Can Set Up Children For Lifetime of Good Health

Sacramento, Calif.- Despite all our material abundance and technological progress-or maybe even because of it-statistics show that today’s children are part of one of the unhealthiest generations in history.

Take obesity, for example. Since the 1970s, rates among children have nearly quintupled.

As parents, one of our greatest responsibilities is to nurture our children’s emotional, physical, psychological, and spiritual health. Yes, genetics play a role, but so much is in our hands. With support from family and community, we can help prevent many childhood health problems. Even more importantly, we can give our kids a head start in avoiding serious chronic conditions-like diabetes, heart disease, depression, and even cancer-that don’t suddenly appear in adulthood, but often begin in childhood.

As a parent of two teenagers, I know how tough this can be. Raising kids in today’s “advanced” times is no easy task. Everywhere we turn, there are landmines-from food industry propaganda to the constant pressure for kids to own the latest gadget. Saying “no” takes courage, consistency, and love.

One of the core principles of naturopathic medicine is to care for the whole person-not just the disease. That’s something parents can put into practice at home every day.

Gentle and powerful ways to support your child’s health and resilience:

  • Limit screen time. Keep TV, computer, and gaming use to no more than two hours a day, and encourage active play or movement instead.
  • Make activity fun. Plan family trips and vacations with physical activity in mind-like hiking, biking, or even just long walks together.
  • Involve kids at home. Encourage active chores like raking leaves, shoveling snow, or helping in the garden.
  • Stock the kitchen with real food. Fill your home with nourishing options: wild-caught salmon, organic meats and dairy, beans and lentils, nuts and seeds, fresh or frozen fruits and veggies, homemade smoothies, healthy oils (like olive or coconut), and hearty whole grains such as quinoa, amaranth, and barley.
  • Cut back on the junk. Limit fast food, processed snacks, white flour, sugar, and hydrogenated oils as much as possible.

Did you know the average American eats only 19 different foods a week? That lack of variety can create hidden food allergies, inflammation, and even contribute to conditions like ADD. It might be worth looking into an IgG food sensitivity test to make sure the foods your kids eat every day are actually supporting their health.

Another tip: avoid unnecessary antibiotics, since they can disrupt gut health and sometimes lead to yeast overgrowth later on.

Explore additional topics from Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center with Dr. Godby, ND, MA and his team at Natural Wellness.

As a naturopathic doctor for the last 20 years, I have witnessed the power of a preventative lifestyle and naturopathic medicine to transform the health and lives of thousands of patients.

Sacramento Naturopathic
2530 J Street, Suite 100
Sacramento, CA 95816
Phone: (916) 446-2591
sac-nd.com/dr-dennis-godby-nd-ma

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Supporting community!

Destination Windsor!

Trending

Sacramento

Connecting our Communities Resource Expo in Sacramento

Sacramento, Calif. - This Thursday (October 2), SMUD will host its 3rd Annual Connecting our Communities Resource Expo inside the SMUD lobby. The event brings the programs and services offered by more than 30 community organizations
Car Reviews

New Lexus LX 700h worth a look

Roseville, Calif.- Lexus has the distinction of being the first luxury brand to manufacture a hybrid, introducing the RX 400h in 2004. The company seemingly hasn't slowed down ever since. Both Toyota and
Roseville News

Roseville Library Hosts Major Fall Book Sale on October 25

Roseville, Calif. - Book lovers, mark your calendars! The Downtown Roseville Library will host its next BIG book sale on Saturday, October 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 225 Taylor Street.
Sacramento

Sacramento weekly gas update

Sacramento, Calif. - Average gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.50/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 720 stations in Sacramento.
Auburn

Coastal & Culinary Delights: SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge & Terra Mar Kitchen

Albion, Calif. — Mornings on California’s Mendocino coast begin with the rhythmic crash of waves and a veil of cool fog drifting effortlessly along the bluffs. As the sun breaks through, golden rays illuminate

Topics

Sacramento

Connecting our Communities Resource Expo in Sacramento

Sacramento, Calif. - This Thursday (October 2), SMUD will host its 3rd Annual Connecting our Communities Resource Expo inside the SMUD lobby. The event brings the programs and services offered by more than 30 community organizations
Car Reviews

New Lexus LX 700h worth a look

Roseville, Calif.- Lexus has the distinction of being the first luxury brand to manufacture a hybrid, introducing the RX 400h in 2004. The company seemingly hasn't slowed down ever since. Both Toyota and
Roseville News

Roseville Library Hosts Major Fall Book Sale on October 25

Roseville, Calif. - Book lovers, mark your calendars! The Downtown Roseville Library will host its next BIG book sale on Saturday, October 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 225 Taylor Street.
Sacramento

Sacramento weekly gas update

Sacramento, Calif. - Average gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.50/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 720 stations in Sacramento.
Auburn

Coastal & Culinary Delights: SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge & Terra Mar Kitchen

Albion, Calif. — Mornings on California’s Mendocino coast begin with the rhythmic crash of waves and a veil of cool fog drifting effortlessly along the bluffs. As the sun breaks through, golden rays illuminate
Roseville News

Draining Your Pool Properly

For those who plan to drain or remove water from your swimming pool or spa, Sacramento County Water Resources wants to provide tips on how to properly dispose of the water through GREEN practices. We recommend disposing the water
Folsom

Folsom City Council Approves $3M Cost-Cutting Plan Amid Budget Shortfall

Folsom, Calif. - At its September 23 meeting, the Folsom City Council unanimously approved the first phase of cost-saving measures to address the city's $3 million General Fund shortfall for Fiscal Year 2025-26.
California News Updates

Placer County unemployment and inflation continue upward trend

Roseville, Calif. - Placer County's unemployment rate continues to tick up slightly in the latest report from the California Economic Development Department, bringing the total to 4.7%.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!