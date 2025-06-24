Subscribe
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Six decades of madness: Ozzy Osbourne’s sonic legacy

Todd Schofield
By Todd Schofield

Culminating at The Final Show in Birmingham, England

Roseville, Calif.- Today, we’re celebrating the musical legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. For those interested peering beyond his “Prince of Darkness” persona and bombastic entertainment stagecraft he built for his audience, you’ll discover an exhaustive and some say heavenly body of work, talent, and dedication to his craft that spans a lifetime.

From Black Sabbath’s heyday of the 1970s through the iconic early 80s solo run with Randy Rhoads and Jake E Lee to the ensuing decades with Zakk Wylde and Sabbath reunions, Ozzy has delivered for his massive following of rabid fans. In our view, his discography stands among the elites of rock music.

Black Sabbath and Ozzy will perform at The Final Show in Birmingham England July 5, 2025.

Today, we’re sharing just a small sample of favorites culled from the last six decades of this larger than life musical persona with iconic gems along along with some lesser known nugs from Ozzy’s storied career.

National Acrobat – 1973

Sabbra Cadabara -1973

The Writ – 1975

Megalomania – 1975

Sweet Leaf – 1971

Fairies Wear Boots – 1970

A Hard Road – 1978

Diary of a Madman – 1981

Flying High Again – 1981

Now You See It (Now You Don’t) – 1983

Ultimate Sin – 1986

Breaking All the Rules – 1988

No More Tears – 1991

Denial – 1995

