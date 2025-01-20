Loomis Soroptimist “It’s in the Bag” education fundraiser tickets on sale, seeks sponsors

Annual designer purse fundraiser January 22 at the Blue Goose

Loomis, Calif. – The Soroptimist International (SI) of Loomis Basin’s annual It’s in the Bag designer purse fundraiser will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) at the Blue Goose Event Center, 3550 Taylor Rd., Loomis.

Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin fundraiser uses the funds to invest in education awards, career planning seminars and education projects that empower women and girls.

The Loomis Soroptimist club is signing up sponsors now to reach an audience of 250 women and the wider community online. Sponsors receive eight event tickets, reserved table and other promotional benefits. Businesses and individuals can invest in dreams as a Purse Event Sponsor for $2000, Swag Bag Sponsor $1500, Bar Sponsor for $1000, Designer Purse Table Sponsor for $1000 and Table Sponsor for $700. Other Supporting Soroptimist Sponsorships are $250-$500. Contact Chris Hebard-Summers at 916-652-0404 to be a sponsor.

The club is also seeking donations new or gently used designer purses for the fundraiser.

Tickets

It’s in the Bag event tickets are $50 and can be purchased from Soroptimist members, through Venmo or at Hebard Insurance Solutions located at 3837 Taylor Road, Loomis. Pay with cash, check or Venmo @SoroptimistLoomis (note your name, “purse” event and contact info). Tickets include dinner by P&L Catering, bottled water, table games and door prizes. Alcoholic beverages and purse raffle tickets will be sold separately. Go to the Loomis Soroptimist website for sponsorship and ticket information.

The Soroptimist It’s in the Bag fundraiser supports education awards for girls at Del Oro and Confluence West high schools, grants for Loomis Union School District teachers and Soroptimist Live Your Dream awards for single mothers going back to school. The club also funds teachers for the Loomis Senior L.I.F.E. Center, delivers Soroptimist Dream It, Be It career programs, hosts educational forums on topics such as human trafficking, and supports community projects impacting women and girls.

Loomis Soroptimist of Loomis Basin

To learn more about the club, go to www.soroptimistloomis.com and find Soroptimist Loomis Basin @SILoomis on Facebook and Instagram. The club meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 5:30 – 7 p.m. in Loomis. Soroptimist (soroptimist.org) is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. The Loomis Soroptimist club is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Blue Goose Event Center

