Saturday, April 26, 2025
Auburn
1 min.Read

In Auburn: Jerry’s Middle Finger

Staff
By Staff
SourceKeep Smilin' Promotions

Celebrating the music of the Jerry Garcia

Auburn, Calif.- Jerry’s Middle Finger has become one of the most popular interpreters of the music of the Jerry Garcia and. Bringing a fresh yet familiar take on this music.

Most of you have experienced their magic & we know you will be here, for those who may not have experienced this fun, you really need to!! – this will be a very special evening for sure.

Liquid Light, Crooked Lane

As is normally the case at the Foothill Fillmore we will be adding a very special light show BY LIQUID LIGHT PRODUCTIONS

The venue offers a Full Bar featuring Crooked Lane Brewing! – Gold Vibe Kombucha & more! As always these shows are “dance concerts”, there is a very limited 1st COME 1st SERVED (no reservations) ADA seating in the main room. In the bar area there is seating for folks that want to take a break. No you can not bring in outside chairs.

21+ event

21+ Id is Required – No Mean People – No Refunds – No Outside Beverages PARKING can suck, especially closer to start time. We strongly recommend heading to Auburn early, enjoy Old Town or Downtown, both a short distance way – lots of great eateries, drinkeries and shopping – love the Auburn Ale House & Auburn Ale House Annex, Club Car is another favorite , Stations Public House just to name a few
more info www.KEEPSMILINPROMOTIONS.com

Tickets

As always – 21+ (inc. babies) ID Required, No Refunds Unless Cancelled, No Outside Beverages (this will result in getting booted, – the Odd Fellows are fair priced, and it is the law), NO SEATING, this is a dance concert, any seating is prioritized for ADA folks. No Mean People! NO OUTSIDE BEVERAGES!! Bags will be checked Smoking area opens approx 30 mins after doors.

All seating is RESERVED FOR ADA – first come, first served. Ticket prices subject to increase when purchased at the door. ** DANCE CONCERT NO SEATING

No Mean People

ORDER TICKETS ONLINE

Roseville News

Placer SPCA: No-appointment adoption event in Roseville this Saturday

Placer SPCA invites the community to a special no-appointment-needed adoption event on Saturday, April 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Placer SPCA Adoption & Education Center in Roseville.
Auburn

Homelessness: Annual results for Placer and Nevada Counties

Auburn, Calif. - The annual Point-in-Time survey of people experiencing homelessness in Placer and Nevada counties was conducted on Jan. 29 to determine where people experiencing homelessness
Folsom

Folsom Pedal Quest returns May 3 in Historic Folsom

Folsom, Calif.- Folsom Pedal Quest returns Saturday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Historic Folsom. This free community event invites riders of all ages and abilities to explore Folsom's trail network
Folsom

Folsom trail closure due to construction for water improvement project

Folsom, Calif. - As part of the ongoing Folsom Water Improvement Project, a section of the trail corridor near Willow Creek Drive will be temporarily closed for approximately 10 to 12 weeks starting Tuesday, April 30.
Roseville News

Roseville DMV Office opening on Saturday, May 3, for REAL ID Appointments

Roseville, Calif. - The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently announced the Roseville office at 7200 Galilee Road will offer appointments on Saturday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., to accommodate customers who want to get a REAL ID

Rocklin Florist

Order flowers online from your florist in Rocklin, Calif.. Rocklin Florist, Inc., offers fresh flowers and hand delivery right to your door in Rocklin.
Lincoln

Lincoln Chamber hosts heartwarming and creative fundraiser

Lincoln, Calif. -The Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a heartwarming and creative fundraiser, bringing together the spirit of community and local business support.
Auburn

Placer County community organizations receive grants from Athens Renewable Energy

Auburn, Calif. - Athens Renewable Energy is proud to recognize Placer Community Foundation, Roseville Urban Forest Foundation, and Gold Country Wildlife Rescue as the grant recipients for the first quarter

