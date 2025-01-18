In Auburn: Jerry’s Middle Finger

Celebrating the music of the Jerry Garcia

Auburn, Calif.- Jerry’s Middle Finger has become one of the most popular interpreters of the music of the Jerry Garcia and. Bringing a fresh yet familiar take on this music.

Most of you have experienced their magic & we know you will be here, for those who may not have experienced this fun, you really need to!! – this will be a very special evening for sure.

Liquid Light, Crooked Lane

As is normally the case at the Foothill Fillmore we will be adding a very special light show BY LIQUID LIGHT PRODUCTIONS

The venue offers a Full Bar featuring Crooked Lane Brewing! – Gold Vibe Kombucha & more! As always these shows are “dance concerts”, there is a very limited 1st COME 1st SERVED (no reservations) ADA seating in the main room. In the bar area there is seating for folks that want to take a break. No you can not bring in outside chairs.

21+ event

21+ Id is Required – No Mean People – No Refunds – No Outside Beverages PARKING can suck, especially closer to start time. We strongly recommend heading to Auburn early, enjoy Old Town or Downtown, both a short distance way – lots of great eateries, drinkeries and shopping – love the Auburn Ale House & Auburn Ale House Annex, Club Car is another favorite , Stations Public House just to name a few

more info www.KEEPSMILINPROMOTIONS.com

Tickets

As always – 21+ (inc. babies) ID Required, No Refunds Unless Cancelled, No Outside Beverages (this will result in getting booted, – the Odd Fellows are fair priced, and it is the law), NO SEATING, this is a dance concert, any seating is prioritized for ADA folks. No Mean People! Bags will be checked Smoking area opens approx 30 mins after doors.

All seating is RESERVED FOR ADA – first come, first served. Ticket prices subject to increase when purchased at the door. ** DANCE CONCERT NO SEATING

No Mean People

