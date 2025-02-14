Open: Auburn Library’s temporary location

Nevada Street location undergoing ~$10 million in upgrades

Auburn, Calif. – The Auburn Library has opened its new temporary location with modified services and the same helpful, friendly staff to help patrons navigate materials and lead library programming.

The new North Auburn location within the Placer County Government Center’s Finance Administration Building, 2950 Richardson Drive, will offer modified services including holds, pick up, returns, and a small selection of materials to browse. Popular programs such as Preschool Storytime and Book Club will resume in the coming weeks.

“We’re excited to see all of our regular patrons from the Nevada Street location, and to welcome in new customers who live or work here in North Auburn.” Kathryn Cantwell-Cole, Senior Librarian

Major Upgrades

The beloved library on Nevada Street will undergo nearly $10 million in upgrades, marking a new chapter for the Placer County Library. The library temporarily closed its doors to the public Jan. 4 and is expected to reopen in summer 2026 with a host of new amenities, improved accessibility and upgraded facilities.

The renovation, which includes upgrades to electrical power systems, the installation of an elevator, new heating and air conditioning units, and fully accessible public restrooms, underscores Placer County’s commitment to preserving and enhancing community resources.

“The Auburn community has really rallied behind this project, and folks have shared their gratitude with us not only for this much-needed renovation, but also for being committed to providing modified library service during the entirety of the project,” said Director of Library Services Mary George. “In the meantime, staff at several of our other locations have already reported an uptick in use and program attendance due to Auburn’s temporary closure.”

Placer County Library offers a variety of in-person programs at all its locations, including the Rocklin Library, now conveniently open seven days a week. Cardholders also have 24/7 access to thousands of online resources, including eBooks, downloadable audiobooks and movies.

