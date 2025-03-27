Subscribe
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Lighted concert stage at Odd Fellows in Auburn
Auburn
1 min.Read

Stu Allen & Mars Hotel in Auburn with Bella Rayne

Staff
By Staff

Another Grateful show at the Foothill Fillmore

Auburn, Calif.- Local fan favorites and Grateful Dead musical explorers, Stu Allen & Mars Hotel return to the stage at Odd Fellows in Auburn this Saturday, March 28, 2025. Deadheads can snag their tickets online for what is expected to be another musical odyssey in celebration of the 60 years since it all began.

This will be a good old fashioned indoor dance concert! More to come – but we will have a fun light show, Odd Fellows full bar, featuring beer and cocktails.

Stu Allen & Mars Hotel

O﻿nly a limited number of tickets at each level – the early bird saves!!

As always – 21+ (including babies) ID Required, NO REFUNDS Unless Cancelled, No Outside Beverages (this will result in getting booted, – the Odd Fellows are fair priced, and it is the law), NO SEATING, this is a dance concert, any seating is prioritized for ADA folks. No Mean People! NO REFUNDS UNLESS CANCELLED

Parking

Parking can suck, so arrive early and plan accordingly. Come up early and explore Old Town Auburn before heading over to the show.

Thanks to all for supporting this kind of fun, and fun it will be – come early for the best parking.

  • Parking is available on the street, across the street behind the City Hall (just go straight on 49)
  • In Old Town there is a parking lot accessible off Auburn Folsom Rd or Lincoln.
  • There are more lots up the hill – we suggest coming early, spend some time in Old Town.

CASH is preferred – Full Bar and snacks, as well as for merchandise vendors – some take cards

Bring ID – No Mean People – Don’t forget the dancin’ shoes!!

as always… Keep Smilin’ Scott

TICKETS ONLINE

Dance Concert

As always NO SEATING – these are dance concerts, there is a very limited 1st COME 1st SERVED (no reservations). In the bar area there is seating for folks that want to take a break.

21+ Id is Required – No Mean People – No Refunds – No Outside Beverages.

TICKETS ONLINE

