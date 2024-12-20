Subscribe
Auburn
1 min.Read

Sold Out! Auburn “A Very Jerry Christmas” tradition returns for two nights of holiday cheer

Staff
By Staff

Melvin Seals and JGB Dec 20 &21

Auburn, Calif.- Cheerful camaraderie, music, and dancing return this holiday season for another epic, two-night engagement of the popular Very Jerry Christmas. Get ready for some good vibes at these annual sellout shows happening at the Auburn Odd Fellows Lodge on Dec 20 & 21, 2024.

A gathering of the tribe is always a guaranteed sellout and one helluva a good time! Come experience those positive Deadhead vibes along with a full evening of dancing, smiles and a good time. Billed as the “Melvin Seals & JGB Show of the Year!”

21+ Event always sells out

A very Jerry XMAS is a 21 and over event, ID is required. No Refunds Unless Cancelled, No Outside Beverages (this will result in getting booted, – the Odd Fellows are fair priced, and it is the law). Prepare to dance as limited seating is prioritized for ADA folks. No ins & outs, Smoking area opens approximately 30 mins after doors.

Ticket prices subject to increase when purchased at the door. ** DANCE CONCERT NO SEATING

No Mean People

DEC 20: ORDER TICKETS ONLINE (SOLD OUT)

DEC 21: ORDER TICKETS ONLINE (SOLD OUT)

Very Jerry XMAS Auburn
