Boot Juice and Blü Egyptian in Auburn at Foothills Fillmore Feb 22

Auburn, Calif.- Keep Smilin’ Promotions is bringing the high energy fresh, funky & fun sounds from Boot Juice and Blü Egyptian to the Foothill Fillmore on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Both bands will be playing full sets

As always – 21+ (inc. babies) ID Required, No Refunds Unless Cancelled, No Outside Beverages (this will result in getting booted, – the Odd Fellows are fair priced, and it is the law), seating is prioritized for ADA folks & 1ST COME FIRST SERVE – NO RESERVATIONS . No Mean People! NO OUTSIDE BEVERAGES!! Bags will be checked Smoking area opens approx 30 mins after doors.

Seating is prioritized FOR ADA on a first come, first served basis, no seats held or reserved. Ticket prices subject to increase.

Auburn Odd Fellows