Saturday, May 31, 2025
95.8 F
Roseville
Roseville Carnegie Museum
Auburn
Free history all summer! Placer County Museums Heritage Trail tour dates

Staff
By Staff
Placer County

Roseville to North Lake Tahoe: 29 museums & historical sites

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County Museums is excited to welcome everyone back to the Heritage Trail Museums Tour, celebrating its 16th anniversary this year.

Throughout Placer County, museums will offer free admission on select dates all summer.

A total of 29 museums and historical sites, spanning from Roseville to North Lake Tahoe, are participating in this year’s trail tour, which runs from June 7 through September 6.

“We are delighted to welcome everyone back to explore Placer County’s rich history with the Heritage Trail Museums Tour,” said Placer County Museums Administrator Ralph Gibson. “This is a fantastic opportunity for residents and visitors of all ages to experience the unique stories and cultural heritage of our region.”

A full list of participating museums, including free dates, opening hours and activities, is available below and on the Heritage Trail Museums Tour website.

June 7 kickoff

The Heritage Trail kicks off June 7 in Rocklin at the Sierra College Natural History Museum and in Roseville with three museum offerings: Maidu Museum and Historic Site, Roseville Telephone Museum and Roseville Historical Society Carnegie Museum.

The program concludes Sept. 6 in Truckee at the Museum of Truckee History, the Old Jail Museum and the Truckee Railroad Museum.

Fun family-friendly activities are spread throughout the free weekends, including live music, historical reenactments and much more.

‘Get Up and Go’ card

Trail visitors are also encouraged to pick up a ‘Get Up and Go’ card at any participating museum. Those who fill the card with stamps from at least four participating museums will be eligible for a gift basket drawing.
Those who are unable to attend a Heritage Trail day can visit them during their regular hours of operation and still get their Get-Up-And-Go cards stamped.

Students entering pre-school through 12th grade in the fall can enter for a chance to win a Samsung Galaxy tablet, a Kindle Fire or backpacks full of school supplies by completing a student scavenger hunt card, which is available at participating museums.

2025 Guide: The Heritage Trail

2025-HT-GuideDownload
California News Updates

Where does Placer County rank? California Unemployment Rate by County 2025

Roseville, Calif. - Placer County's unemployment has dropped in the latest report from the California Economic Development Dept.
Auburn

Placer awarded $14.5M to build new residential substance use treatment facility

Auburn, Calif. - Placer County has been awarded $14.5 million in competitive state funding to convert a building in Auburn into a residential treatment center for substance use disorder, expanding access to local care for residents.
Roseville News

Roseville PD: Watch out for government impostor scams

Roseville, Calif.- Scammers are pretending to be government workers, and it's costing people money. These impostors might contact you by phone, email, or text message. They claim they're from the Social Security Administration, Medicare, or another government agency.
Music Festivals

Festival La Onda in Napa this weekend

Napa, Calif.- BottleRock has announced the lineup for the 2025 Festival La Onda, to be held in the heart of the City of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on May 31 & June 1, 2025. Headlining the festival are Marco Antonio Solis, Banda MS and Pepe Aguilar on May 31, Carin León and Grupo Firme on June 1.
Roseville News

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Roseville to open June 30

Roseville, Calif. - Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is opening its newest restaurant this summer in Roseville at 1101 Galleria Blvd, offering its signature USDA prime steaks and exceptional collection of wines in a relaxed-luxury ambiance that sets the stage for a memorable dining experience.

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

