Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Auburn
1 min.Read

Free back-to-school vaccine clinics in Auburn

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Free for families without access to vaccines

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County Public Health is offering free back-to-school immunization clinics for children who are without health insurance or have Medi-Cal and may have difficulty accessing the vaccines needed to attend school.

“For many families on Medi-Cal or without coverage, these clinics are a lifeline removing a key barrier to school readiness,” said Michael Romero, director of Public Health.

Clinics will be offered in Auburn in July, August and September, by appointment only. To verify eligibility and schedule an appointment, parents or guardians should contact 530-886-1883 or email [email protected].

Last school year, Public Health provided 1,465 routine childhood vaccinations to 524 children across the county, partnering with several local nonprofit organizations on outreach.

Although families are encouraged to visit their regular healthcare provider whenever feasible, these clinics are intended to meet the needs of families who are without health insurance or have Medi-Cal insurance but experience difficulty accessing their child’s health care provider.

Under state law, all children must be immunized in order to attend school, preschool, or a child care center unless they have a medical exemption provided by their doctor. Find more details on required vaccines on the state’s Shots for School website.

Placer County’s Public Health division is offering the free immunizations through the Vaccines for Children Program. Vaccinations avoid or greatly reduce the chance of children becoming seriously ill from several diseases, including meningitis, polio, measles, chicken pox and whooping cough.

Visit placer.ca.gov/immunizationprogram for information on school immunization requirements, recommended immunization schedules and other community resources.

