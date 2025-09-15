Subscribe
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge
3 min.Read

Coastal & Culinary Delights: SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge & Terra Mar Kitchen

Todd Schofield
By Todd Schofield

Relaxing, contemplative escape with scrumptious dining

Albion, Calif. — Mornings on California’s Mendocino coast begin with the rhythmic crash of waves and a veil of cool fog drifting effortlessly along the bluffs. As the sun breaks through, golden rays illuminate the rugged shoreline, revealing the timeless beauty of this storied stretch of coast.

Perched above the Pacific, the SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge invites guests to experience it all from a front-row seat. Here, the salty sea air stretches endlessly toward the horizon, and the pressures of modern life seem to dissolve into the tides. With its tranquil, Zen-inspired comforts, the lodge offers more than a getaway – it provides the rare chance to reset, recharge, and reconnect. For us, it proved to be the perfect respite.

Sanctuary for the soul

Accomodations
No television or distracting electronics in the room set the tone for relaxing getaway. Gas fireplace delivers a warm glow as the stars illuminate the night sky amid the calming harmony of waves.

Each of the lodge’s 22 oceanfront rooms is a sanctuary. Private garden pathways lead to quiet doorways that open into airy spaces cooled by sea breezes. Step out and you’re greeted by crashing waves below and sunsets that paint the sky in shades of gold and rose. Whether you curl up with a book, meditate on the rhythmic pull of the tide, or simply sip a glass of local wine as gulls glide overhead, the setting welcomes you to slow down, breathe deeply, and feel the edge of the world at your feet.

Dining in spring
No description required!

Terra Mar Kitchen

A uniquely delicious cheesecake and port.

Just steps away, Terra Mar Kitchen excels on every front, transforming a wonderful visit into an extraordinary evening. With warm, gracious hosts, engaging conversation, and instant camaraderie, we felt like quick friends. Host Nikki has brought new energy to Terra Mar with the introduction of design touches and lighting that lend Terra Mar its inviting, modern Boho charm.

Meals at Terra Mar Kitchen celebrate the agricultural heart of the region. Out on the deck, guests dine with the Pacific as their backdrop—where even the simplest dish becomes unforgettable. Ingredients arrive fresh from nearby farms and fishing boats: cheeses crafted in family dairies, honey from coastal hives, mushrooms foraged in redwood forests.

Each plate reflects Mendocino’s terroir, thoughtfully balanced with the creativity of a kitchen rooted in sustainability.

“Chef Ken, an East Coast transplant wears a big smile while continuing to hone his passion of cuisine that honors Northern California’s coastal region.”

RosevilleToday

Raise a glass of Anderson Valley wine and you taste the region’s heritage in every sip. The lodge’s partnership with Husch Vineyards-one of the oldest family-run wineries in the valley-means guests can enjoy vintages that embody both place and tradition.

Great room with fireplace for dining and drinks
Newly decorated Terra Mar is an inviting and fun gathering spot for locals and guests!
signage

“Winding through bucolic Anderson Valley, exploring the majestic Navarro Redwoods, and arriving to a lullaby of waves beneath a canopy of stars is about as good as it gets”

RosevilleToday

Overall experience

A truly scenic and tranquil getaway during late summer with delicious food and kind hospitality. We wished our stay was longer, but thankful SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge & Terra Mar is now on our radar for future trips to the coast. Its location makes a terrific base of operations for exploring in any direction!

Location & Directions

Fall Equinox Offer

Celebrate the season with 20% off your stay. Reserve by September 24 for stays through year’s end.
Online: https://scphotel.com/mendocino-coast/
Call (707) 397-2082

Itinerary Ideas!

Our preferred scenic drive to the Mendocino Coast is the less hurried route and only adds a few minutes of driving time by taking Highway 20 through Clear Lake, 101 South, then 128 through Anderson Valley. Here are a few places worth a visit!

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Supporting community!

From Rocklin to the World »»

Destination Windsor!

Mendocino 2025

