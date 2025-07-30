After 60 Years, Placer County targets removal of American River bridge debris

Community Advocacy Leads to Progress, project nears contract award

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County has taken another step toward removing metal and concrete bridge debris that has sat in the American River for 60 years.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday authorized the Department of Public Works to finalize a contract with Myers & Sons Construction for the removal of remnants from the old state Route 49 Bridge, which collapsed in 1964 following the failure of Hell Hole Dam during a significant weather event.

Fall start eyed

If an agreement can be finalized in the coming days, the county anticipates construction work could begin as early as this fall. Should the county and contractor not reach a final deal, the project will proceed through a formal bid process that will delay the start of the project by about a year.

“We’re encouraged to be moving closer to the physical removal of this debris,” said senior civil engineer Cheyenne Toney. “It’s a complex process, but our goal remains clear: to remove these materials in a safe, environmentally responsible way.”

1964 bridge failure

Shortly after the bridge failure in 1964, Congress approved the Auburn Dam project, and the decision was made to leave the debris in place, assuming it would be submerged by the resulting reservoir. However, the Auburn Dam was never constructed, and the bridge remnants have remained in the riverbed ever since.

“Really, it’s disappointing to see this kind of debris in this stunning, pristine water,” said District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “I’m sorry it’s taken this long.”

Project management responsibility for the bridge debris removal was not originally under Placer County’s jurisdiction.

Community group

However, a community group, Protect American River Canyons, asked county leaders for assistance to remove the debris. The county’s legislative advocacy group worked with former state Sen. Brian Dahle to secure $8 million of Priority Legislative Budget Project Funds in February 2023.

Caltrans and county officials then agreed to transfer that funding to the Placer County Department of Public Works, which then took the lead on project management as an initiative to improve the American River stream channel and river safety for the community.

Earlier this year, the county contracted with Dokken Engineering of Folsom for environmental consulting services to support the development of a debris removal plan. Under that agreement, Dokken has helped coordinate with environmental regulatory agencies to secure necessary permits to ensure the work meets rigorous environmental and safety standards.

For more information on the project, visit the Protect American River Canyons website.

