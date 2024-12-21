Placer County Animal Services reports significant reduction in cat and kitten shelter intakes

Low-cost spay and neuter program plays vital role

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County Animal Services is celebrating a significant reduction in cat and kitten shelter intakes, at least in part thanks to a low-cost spay and neuter program that the county has sponsored via nonprofit clinic Animal Spay and Neuter for the past two years.

Comparing the same June-October period in 2024 and 2022, adult cat intakes dropped by an impressive 69%, and kitten intakes dropped 41%.

The spay and neuter program was made possible through community donations and a collaboration with Animal Spay and Neuter in Auburn, which performed more than 500 community spay and neuter surgeries in 2024. More are anticipated this winter, and PCAS and ASN staff are encouraging community members to take advantage of the slower winter months by booking spay and neuter appointments now. Call Animal Spay and Neuter at (530) 889-8800.

“If you feed it, fix it”

“Especially if you are taking care of a feral or stray cat, our motto is ‘if you feed it, fix it,'” said Katie Ingram, Animal Services program manager with Placer County. “Spay and neuter appointments are at a premium, and this program has been a lifesaver for residents who need a little help. With winter being a slower season, now is the perfect time to spay or neuter if you’re caring for neighborhood cats. Don’t wait for the cat to get pregnant.”

Impact

A single cat can have dozens of kittens in a year. As feral and community cats are altered, there is a substantial reduction in the birth of unwanted kittens, helping to reduce the challenges of kitten season and preserve needed space at the shelter.

Diana Mittelberger, executive director of Animal Spay and Neuter, emphasized the program’s long-term impact: “Preventing the birth of thousands of unwanted kittens each year makes an enormous difference. We are proud to be partners in this vital service for our community.”

Mittelberger recommends that residents book spay and neuter appointments if they have been feeding a neighborhood cat for three days or more. “If you feed it, it’s yours – make the call today and don’t delay.”

Spaying or neutering your pet can also lead to a longer, healthier life. The benefits include reduced risk of reproductive cancers and less inclination to roam or engage in undesirable behaviors. As winter approaches, Placer County encourages residents: “If you feed it, fix it.”Click here for a flyer promoting Placer’s low-cost program, which was funded entirely by community donations. To learn how you can support this and other shelter needs, visit www.placer.ca.gov/SupportPCAS.