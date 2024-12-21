Subscribe
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
53.9 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Auburn
2 min.Read

Placer County Animal Services reports significant reduction in cat and kitten shelter intakes

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Low-cost spay and neuter program plays vital role

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County Animal Services is celebrating a significant reduction in cat and kitten shelter intakes, at least in part thanks to a low-cost spay and neuter program that the county has sponsored via nonprofit clinic Animal Spay and Neuter for the past two years.

Comparing the same June-October period in 2024 and 2022, adult cat intakes dropped by an impressive 69%, and kitten intakes dropped 41%.

The spay and neuter program was made possible through community donations and a collaboration with Animal Spay and Neuter in Auburn, which performed more than 500 community spay and neuter surgeries in 2024. More are anticipated this winter, and PCAS and ASN staff are encouraging community members to take advantage of the slower winter months by booking spay and neuter appointments now. Call Animal Spay and Neuter at (530) 889-8800.

“If you feed it, fix it”

“Especially if you are taking care of a feral or stray cat, our motto is ‘if you feed it, fix it,'” said Katie Ingram, Animal Services program manager with Placer County. “Spay and neuter appointments are at a premium, and this program has been a lifesaver for residents who need a little help. With winter being a slower season, now is the perfect time to spay or neuter if you’re caring for neighborhood cats. Don’t wait for the cat to get pregnant.”

Impact

A single cat can have dozens of kittens in a year. As feral and community cats are altered, there is a substantial reduction in the birth of unwanted kittens, helping to reduce the challenges of kitten season and preserve needed space at the shelter.

Diana Mittelberger, executive director of Animal Spay and Neuter, emphasized the program’s long-term impact: “Preventing the birth of thousands of unwanted kittens each year makes an enormous difference. We are proud to be partners in this vital service for our community.”

Mittelberger recommends that residents book spay and neuter appointments if they have been feeding a neighborhood cat for three days or more. “If you feed it, it’s yours – make the call today and don’t delay.”

Spaying or neutering your pet can also lead to a longer, healthier life. The benefits include reduced risk of reproductive cancers and less inclination to roam or engage in undesirable behaviors. As winter approaches, Placer County encourages residents: “If you feed it, fix it.”Click here for a flyer promoting Placer’s low-cost program, which was funded entirely by community donations. To learn how you can support this and other shelter needs, visit www.placer.ca.gov/SupportPCAS.

Brighter Side

Trending

California News Updates

April 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Heavy rains and snow has arrived along with colder temps. During wet season our attention turns to the annual process of reservoir replenishment. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands to end the years as well as a glance at previous years.
Local Business and Community

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.
Local Business and Community

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.
Sacramento

Tapa the World in Sacramento: Experience Spain on J Street

Experience Spain in Downtown/Midtown, Sacramento. Spanish Tapas, Paella, Happy Hour and more. Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten-Free options
California News Updates

California snowpack levels updated April 2025

The 2024-25 snow season has arrived and early snow brought optimism for a good year. Thanks to a strong start and spring storms, California is currently at 96 percent of average to date.

Topics

California News Updates

April 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Heavy rains and snow has arrived along with colder temps. During wet season our attention turns to the annual process of reservoir replenishment. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands to end the years as well as a glance at previous years.
Local Business and Community

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.
Local Business and Community

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.
Sacramento

Tapa the World in Sacramento: Experience Spain on J Street

Experience Spain in Downtown/Midtown, Sacramento. Spanish Tapas, Paella, Happy Hour and more. Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten-Free options
California News Updates

California snowpack levels updated April 2025

The 2024-25 snow season has arrived and early snow brought optimism for a good year. Thanks to a strong start and spring storms, California is currently at 96 percent of average to date.
Folsom

Explore Folsom: Trails and Bikeways Map

Folsom, Calif. - The City of Folsom has an extensive system of Class I bike/pedestrian trails, with more than 50 miles developed and ready to enjoy. Grant funding totaling more than $20 million has covered
Disabilities

Sacramento launches Local Age & Disability-Friendly Action Plan

Sacramento, Calif. -More than 300 community members gathered to celebrate the launch of Sacramento County's Local Age & Disability-Friendly Action Plan (LADAP). During the launch event
Concert Venues

Wheatland 2025 Toyota Amphitheatre Concert Series

The Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, formerly known as Sleep Train Amphitheatre presents their summer concert series.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

NorCal Solar and Gutter Cleaning in Roseville: Keeping Your Home Safe and Efficient

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - NorCal Solar and Gutter Cleaning, founded in 2019 by Brian Rykhlyuk shortly after graduating from Roseville High School, has quickly become a trusted name in the community for gutter cleaning and solar panel maintenance services.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!