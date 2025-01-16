Placer County appoints Director of Human Resources Joe Ambrosini

Ambrosini to oversee 57 departmental staff, combined $26 million in budget and funding

Auburn, Calif.- Placer County has hired Joe Ambrosini as its new Director of Human Resources. Ambrosini will oversee 57 departmental staff, oversee an approximate $7.7 million budget as well an additional $18.2 million in proprietary funding.

Ambrosini had served as the human resources director for the City of Long Beach since March 2021. There he oversaw over 85 full and part-time human resources employees and managed the human resource needs of over 6,100 city employees. Prior to Long Beach, he worked in Elk Grove as the Director of Human Resources for the Cosumnes Community Services District.

“Joe brings a wealth of experience and passion to this role with Placer County and we’re pleased to welcome him back to the region,” said County Executive Officer Daniel Chatigny. “We love welcoming employees that have roots and connections to our community because they take personal pride in delivering great work.”

Ambrosini joins a department dedicated to providing innovative services and recognition for all county employees. He will collaborate with the County Executive Office, stakeholders, elected officials and the public to deliver quality services and employment opportunities.

“It was an honor and a privilege to serve the City of Long Beach for the last four years and I’m thrilled for this next chapter of my journey here in Placer County,” Ambrosini said. “I have been privileged to work with talented teams throughout my career that have consistently delivered high-quality engagement and support for employees and residents alike. I look forward to bringing this expertise to Placer County as I move back to Northern California.”

Placer County’s workforce of over 3,000 employees spans 19 departments and provides services to over 400,000 residents across 1,500 square miles from the Sacramento Valley to the Sierra Foothills, all the way up to the shores of North Lake Tahoe – promoting the health, safety, well-being and prosperity of our diverse communities.