Subscribe
Thursday, April 24, 2025
52.3 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Joe Ambrosini, Placer County
Auburn
1 min.Read

Placer County appoints Director of Human Resources Joe Ambrosini

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Ambrosini to oversee 57 departmental staff, combined $26 million in budget and funding

Auburn, Calif.- Placer County has hired Joe Ambrosini as its new Director of Human Resources. Ambrosini will oversee 57 departmental staff, oversee an approximate $7.7 million budget as well an additional $18.2 million in proprietary funding.

Ambrosini had served as the human resources director for the City of Long Beach since March 2021. There he oversaw over 85 full and part-time human resources employees and managed the human resource needs of over 6,100 city employees. Prior to Long Beach, he worked in Elk Grove as the Director of Human Resources for the Cosumnes Community Services District.

“Joe brings a wealth of experience and passion to this role with Placer County and we’re pleased to welcome him back to the region,” said County Executive Officer Daniel Chatigny. “We love welcoming employees that have roots and connections to our community because they take personal pride in delivering great work.”

“Joe will hit the ground running and provide high-quality human resource services to attract, develop, motivate and retain a skilled workforce here in Placer.”

Daniel Chatigny, County Executive Officer

Ambrosini joins a department dedicated to providing innovative services and recognition for all county employees. He will collaborate with the County Executive Office, stakeholders, elected officials and the public to deliver quality services and employment opportunities.

“It was an honor and a privilege to serve the City of Long Beach for the last four years and I’m thrilled for this next chapter of my journey here in Placer County,” Ambrosini said. “I have been privileged to work with talented teams throughout my career that have consistently delivered high-quality engagement and support for employees and residents alike. I look forward to bringing this expertise to Placer County as I move back to Northern California.”

Placer County’s workforce of over 3,000 employees spans 19 departments and provides services to over 400,000 residents across 1,500 square miles from the Sacramento Valley to the Sierra Foothills, all the way up to the shores of North Lake Tahoe – promoting the health, safety, well-being and prosperity of our diverse communities.

Join the local fun!

Coming Up!

Coming Up!

Trending

Roseville News

Roseville Iron Rose FC Soccer 2025 Season Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Iron Rose FC kicks off its second season with both a women’s and men’s team competing in the WPSL and TLFC. After a successful women’s season last year the men join the club in 2025.
Local Business and Community

Robinson’s Taekwondo in Roseville

Robinson's Taekwondo in Downtown Roseville.
Local Business and Community

Robinson’s Taekwondo in Rocklin

Self-confidence through Martial Art training.
Folsom

Folsom Earth Day celebration this Saturday at Prospector Park

Folsom, Calif.- The City of Folsom hosts the second annual Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 26-a free event that unites the community through volunteerism, interactive activities, and inspiring exhibits.
Sacramento

Sacramento Spring Koi Spectacular set for May 31 – June 1

Rio Linda, Calif. - Koi enthusiasts, families, and curious newcomers are invited to experience the Sacramento Spring Koi Spectacular, happening May 31 - June 1, 2025, at Dry Creek Ranch House

Topics

Roseville News

Roseville Iron Rose FC Soccer 2025 Season Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Iron Rose FC kicks off its second season with both a women’s and men’s team competing in the WPSL and TLFC. After a successful women’s season last year the men join the club in 2025.
Local Business and Community

Robinson’s Taekwondo in Roseville

Robinson's Taekwondo in Downtown Roseville.
Local Business and Community

Robinson’s Taekwondo in Rocklin

Self-confidence through Martial Art training.
Folsom

Folsom Earth Day celebration this Saturday at Prospector Park

Folsom, Calif.- The City of Folsom hosts the second annual Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 26-a free event that unites the community through volunteerism, interactive activities, and inspiring exhibits.
Sacramento

Sacramento Spring Koi Spectacular set for May 31 – June 1

Rio Linda, Calif. - Koi enthusiasts, families, and curious newcomers are invited to experience the Sacramento Spring Koi Spectacular, happening May 31 - June 1, 2025, at Dry Creek Ranch House
Roseville News

Sutter Roseville receives accreditation for Neurology Residency Program

Roseville, Calif. - Sutter Health recently received national accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education for a new neurology residency program to be based at its teaching hospital in Placer County.
Roseville News

Open house at Roseville Roundhouse Model Railroad Association

Roseville, Calif. - In celebration of driving the "Golden Spike" on the club’s HO layout, The Roseville Roundhouse Model Railroad Association (RRMRA) will be hosting an Open House
Local Business and Community

Nick the Greek Fountains at Roseville

Nick the Greek restaurant at Fountains at Roseville.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!