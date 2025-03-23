Placer County vendor workshop in Auburn to be held April 2

- Sponsor Event - FinAL daY in RoSEVillE!

Vendor workshop to conduct business with the county

Auburn, Calif. – Join Placer County’s Procurement Services Division to learn how the county contracts with vendors to provide services and goods that are critical to serving our residents. Join us online or in person on April 2 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in North Auburn.

This vendor workshop will introduce attendees to how Placer County purchases goods and services, and what the county typically purchases. The presentation will provide vendors with a review of the different types of competitive processes that are used and tips on how to best participate in future opportunities.

Attendance options

“This is a great opportunity for small business owners to engage with our county purchasing team and build rapport,” said Placer County Purchasing Manager Jon Manning. “We do our best to highlight tips that can be useful to companies navigating our contracting processes.”

Participants can attend virtually or in person at our Health and Human Services Center (11434 B Ave., Auburn, CA 95603) in Brown conference rooms 2 and 3. Time will be allotted at the end of the presentation to field any questions.

Join the workshop in person or click here to register for the virtual session.

related