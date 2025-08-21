Subscribe
Sunday, August 24, 2025
gathering at park for Recovery Happens in Auburn
Auburn
1 min.Read

Recovery Happens Sept. 6 in Auburn: Free community event

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Celebration of hope, healing and community

Auburn, Calif. – As Placer County and its partners continue working to address opioid and mental health crises locally, the county’s annual Recovery Happens event will once again honor the strength and resilience of community members who have found their way to recovery – whether they’re just starting or have decades behind them.

This year’s celebration takes place Saturday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Recreation Park, 123 Recreation Drive in Auburn. Hundreds of attendees are expected to enjoy inspiring speakers, information on local recovery and mental health resources, free food, music, activities for all ages and a free raffle.

“Thriving, reconnecting and building a life”

The event ties in with several national and international observances: September is National Recovery Month as well as Suicide Prevention Month.

“This day reminds us that recovery isn’t just about surviving; it’s about thriving, reconnecting and building a life you’re proud of,” said Amy Ellis, director of Placer County’s Adult System of Care. “When we gather like this, we’re showing others that no one has to face these challenges alone.”

Organizers emphasize that Recovery Happens is about celebrating all forms of recovery and welcoming those who are still seeking help. Resources for treatment, peer support and crisis services will be available on-site.

View a flyer for Recovery Happens in English and Spanish below. The event is presented by Placer County’s behavioral health team in partnership with community-based organizations and supported by the county’s Behavioral Health Advisory Board.

Placer County offers treatment, prevention and crisis support year-round. For more information or help, call 888-886-5401.

Rocklin News

From Rocklin to the World: Volunteers to Pack 400,000 Meals for Starving Children

Rocklin, Calif. - Thousands of volunteers are expected to pack 400,000 meals for malnourished children around the world this October as part of the 15th annual Placer Feed My Starving Children MobilePack.
Rocklin News

Sutter Health opens new Urgent Care facility in Rocklin

Rocklin, Calif. - Sutter Health hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of Sutter Urgent Care, Rocklin, the newest addition to its expanding network of urgent care centers across Northern California.
Car Reviews

Lexus TX 350 has a strong in-house rival

Roseville, Calif. -Introduced a year ago, the 2025 Lexus TX 350 delivers luxury, technology and practicality, making it a solid choice among the class of three-row midsize SUVs.
Lincoln

Legendary Doobie Brothers announce Lincoln concert at The Venue

Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort is thrilled to announce that the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, The Doobie Brothers, will take the stage at The Venue on Friday, December 5, 2025, for an unforgettable night of classic rock hits and timeless energy.
Sacramento

Meet the Buyers & Business Resources Expo in Sacramento August 26

Sacramento, Calif. - Local businesses can meet face-to-face with procurement teams at SMUD's Meet the Buyers event on Tuesday, August 26, where entrepreneurs pitch directly to the purchasing teams who last year awarded $204 million in contracts

