Recovery Happens Sept. 6 in Auburn: Free community event

Celebration of hope, healing and community

Auburn, Calif. – As Placer County and its partners continue working to address opioid and mental health crises locally, the county’s annual Recovery Happens event will once again honor the strength and resilience of community members who have found their way to recovery – whether they’re just starting or have decades behind them.

This year’s celebration takes place Saturday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Recreation Park, 123 Recreation Drive in Auburn. Hundreds of attendees are expected to enjoy inspiring speakers, information on local recovery and mental health resources, free food, music, activities for all ages and a free raffle.

“Thriving, reconnecting and building a life”

The event ties in with several national and international observances: September is National Recovery Month as well as Suicide Prevention Month.

“This day reminds us that recovery isn’t just about surviving; it’s about thriving, reconnecting and building a life you’re proud of,” said Amy Ellis, director of Placer County’s Adult System of Care. “When we gather like this, we’re showing others that no one has to face these challenges alone.”

Organizers emphasize that Recovery Happens is about celebrating all forms of recovery and welcoming those who are still seeking help. Resources for treatment, peer support and crisis services will be available on-site.

View a flyer for Recovery Happens in English and Spanish below. The event is presented by Placer County’s behavioral health team in partnership with community-based organizations and supported by the county’s Behavioral Health Advisory Board.

Placer County offers treatment, prevention and crisis support year-round. For more information or help, call 888-886-5401.