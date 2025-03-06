City of Folsom shares Coyote safety tips

Natural part of Folsom’s landscape

Folsom, Calif.- Coyotes are a natural part of Folsom’s landscape, contributing to the unique environment that makes the city Distinctive by Nature.

While coyotes play an important role in the local ecosystem, it’s essential to take precautions to ensure safe coexistence. Below are tips for managing food, water, and garbage to avoid attracting coyotes, general safety practices to reduce risks, and guidance on what to do if you encounter one.

Food, Water, and Garbage Tips

Secure garbage in tightly closed containers that cannot be tipped over.

Remove water sources, especially during dry periods.

Bring pets indoors when it’s dark, and never leave pet food outside.

Take down bird feeders at night to avoid attracting rodents and other prey.

Provide secure enclosures for pets like rabbits or chickens.

Pick up fallen fruit and cover compost piles.

General Safety Tips

Never feed or try to tame coyotes.

Supervise small children and pets when outside.

Install motion-activated lights around your property.

Trim shrubs near the ground to eliminate hiding spots.

Be cautious during spring when coyotes are more active, as they care for their young.

If You Encounter a Coyote

If a coyote approaches or follows you, make loud noises to scare it off. If that doesn’t work, throw rocks in its direction. In the rare event of a coyote attack, immediately call 9-1-1 or the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Emergency 9-1-1

Non-Emergency: 916-461-6400

Department of Fish and Wildlife: 916-358-2900