Subscribe
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
86.6 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Wild coyote with menacing look
Folsom
1 min.Read

City of Folsom shares Coyote safety tips

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Folsom

Natural part of Folsom’s landscape

Folsom, Calif.- Coyotes are a natural part of Folsom’s landscape, contributing to the unique environment that makes the city Distinctive by Nature.

While coyotes play an important role in the local ecosystem, it’s essential to take precautions to ensure safe coexistence. Below are tips for managing food, water, and garbage to avoid attracting coyotes, general safety practices to reduce risks, and guidance on what to do if you encounter one.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

Food, Water, and Garbage Tips

  • Secure garbage in tightly closed containers that cannot be tipped over.
  • Remove water sources, especially during dry periods.
  • Bring pets indoors when it’s dark, and never leave pet food outside.
  • Take down bird feeders at night to avoid attracting rodents and other prey.
  • Provide secure enclosures for pets like rabbits or chickens.
  • Pick up fallen fruit and cover compost piles.

General Safety Tips

  • Never feed or try to tame coyotes.
  • Supervise small children and pets when outside.
  • Install motion-activated lights around your property.
  • Trim shrubs near the ground to eliminate hiding spots.
  • Be cautious during spring when coyotes are more active, as they care for their young.

If You Encounter a Coyote

If a coyote approaches or follows you, make loud noises to scare it off. If that doesn’t work, throw rocks in its direction. In the rare event of a coyote attack, immediately call 9-1-1 or the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Contact

Emergency 9-1-1
Non-Emergency: 916-461-6400
Department of Fish and Wildlife: 916-358-2900

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

In Roseville starting June 26th!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Roseville News

Roseville’s Miner’s Ravine Trail receives federal recognition

Roseville, Calif. - The City of Roseville's Miner's Ravine Trail has been officially designated as a National Recreation Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The announcement was made on June 6, 2025 in celebration of National Trails Day
Rocklin News

Rocklin Celebrate America Festival June 27 & 28 at Twin Oaks Park

Rocklin, Calif- Celebrate America returns to Rocklin at Twin Oaks Park for two days of fun and entertainment on June 27 & 28, 2025.
Lincoln

Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament at Catta Verdera in Lincoln June 16

The Kiwanis Club of Roseville has moved its Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament to one of the most well-groomed, challenging, and beautiful golf courses in Northern California, Catta Verdera, a private club.
Roseville News

West Roseville Summer Kickoff Community Festival at St. John’s this Saturday

Roseville, Calif - St. John's Episcopal Church of West Roseville is excited to announce its Summer Kickoff Community Festival, a free, family-friendly event taking place on Saturday, June 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Local Business and Community

Vitalant in Roseville

Vitalant When you donate blood at Vitalant, one of the...

Topics

Roseville News

Roseville’s Miner’s Ravine Trail receives federal recognition

Roseville, Calif. - The City of Roseville's Miner's Ravine Trail has been officially designated as a National Recreation Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The announcement was made on June 6, 2025 in celebration of National Trails Day
Rocklin News

Rocklin Celebrate America Festival June 27 & 28 at Twin Oaks Park

Rocklin, Calif- Celebrate America returns to Rocklin at Twin Oaks Park for two days of fun and entertainment on June 27 & 28, 2025.
Lincoln

Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament at Catta Verdera in Lincoln June 16

The Kiwanis Club of Roseville has moved its Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament to one of the most well-groomed, challenging, and beautiful golf courses in Northern California, Catta Verdera, a private club.
Roseville News

West Roseville Summer Kickoff Community Festival at St. John’s this Saturday

Roseville, Calif - St. John's Episcopal Church of West Roseville is excited to announce its Summer Kickoff Community Festival, a free, family-friendly event taking place on Saturday, June 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Local Business and Community

Vitalant in Roseville

Vitalant When you donate blood at Vitalant, one of the...
Local Business and Community

MOD Pizza in Rocklin

Create your own masterpiece pizza! Unlimited toppings, one price. Our Rocklin Crossings location in Rocklin, CA is open daily for salad or pizza takeout and delivery.
Local Business and Community

Mod Pizza Roseville

Create your own masterpiece pizza! Unlimited toppings, one price. Our Campus Oaks location in Roseville, CA is open daily for salad or pizza takeout and delivery.
Natural Wellness

Obesogens: Hidden chemicals that trigger weight gain

How everyday toxins disrupt hormones - and simple ways...

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!