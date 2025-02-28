City of Folsom begins water infrastructure project serving over 25,000

Pipeline project to improve water reliability

Folsom, Calif.- The City of Folsom began infrastructure improvements to enhance water service and support the community’s needs. The project will serve more than 25,000 residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial connections, ensuring the system meets current and future demands.

The project includes the construction of a new 24-inch pipeline. The pipeline will begin near East Bidwell Street and Iron Point Road, extend north to the Water Treatment Plant on Natoma Street, and follow the rail and trail shoulder along East Bidwell Street, and passing through Oak Avenue Parkway and the Oak Trail Corridor to minimize neighborhood disruptions.

This project is being installed to improve water reliability for residents north of Highway 50 and provide additional service to the Folsom Plan Area. It is funded through bonding proceeds from Community Facilities District No. 18, meaning property owners north of Highway 50 will not bear financial responsibility.

Work on the project includes:

Underground utility testing.

Traffic control measures to minimize congestion.

Water utility improvements, including pipeline installation and tie-ins.

Trail improvements include grading, paving, drainage updates, and tree protection to maintain accessibility and safety.

Fencing installations were completed in January to support surveying efforts. In February, crews began potholing to assess underground utility conditions before full-scale pipeline construction began.

For questions or concerns, call the project hotline at 916-222-4824 or email [email protected].

Additional information and updates are available at www.folsom.ca.us/NewWaterMain.