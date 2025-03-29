Subscribe
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Folsom bridge along the American River
Folsom
Folsom awarded $3.7 million for bridge maintenance

Funding from Federal Highway Bridge Program to cover 80% of project

Folsom, Calif.- The City of Folsom has been awarded approximately $3.7 million in federal Highway Bridge Program funding to support its Bridge Preventative Maintenance Program-an important investment in maintaining and extending the life of the city’s infrastructure.

This competitive grant, made possible through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will allow the city to complete critical bridge repairs while reducing the financial impact on local resources.

Design, construction, & repairs

The funding will support the design and construction of repairs identified through prior inspections of all bridges in Folsom. Planned improvements include deck treatments and joint seal repairs that will enhance bridge safety, performance, and longevity.

Repairs will be completed at eight bridge locations throughout the city. Notable projects include work on the Folsom Lake Crossing Bridge and Lake Natoma Crossing Bridge. At Lake Natoma Crossing, the project also includes repainting and repairing pedestrian railings along the walkways.

The total estimated project cost is $4.6 million. The federal grant will cover 80% while the City of Folsom will provide the remaining 20% match. Design is expected to begin in 2026, with construction to follow in 2027.

