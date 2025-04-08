Subscribe
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Folsom and Carmichael DMV opening early for REAL ID Appointments

Staff
By Staff
SourceCalifornia DMV

April 14 to June 27

Folsom, Calif. – The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced the Folsom (323 E. Bidwell St., Suite A) and Carmichael (5209 North Ave.) offices will open an hour early by appointment only from April 14 to June 27, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. This early hour will be reserved only for REAL ID appointments.

“We’re excited to offer Californians earlier hours this spring and summer,” stated DMV Director Steve Gordon. “These additional appointments will make it easier than ever to obtain a REAL ID.”

Government enforcement begins May 7

On May 7, 2025, the federal government will start enforcing the REAL ID Act that requires either a REAL ID or another approved federal document to board domestic flights and access secure federal facilities. Californians who still want to upgrade to a REAL ID, but already possess a federally approved document, such as a current U.S. passport, can comfortably wait to upgrade to a REAL ID when their driver’s license or ID is due for renewal.

Applying

To apply for a REAL ID, Californians should visit dmv.ca.gov, fill out the online application and upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application. By starting the process online, it should take only about 15 minutes in the office.
Customers should note that regular DMV office hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, offices are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Before Going to an Office – Try Online First

The DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit, including simple self-service transactions that are no longer available in offices. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov, and then opt in.

