Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Annual event helps fund The CAVE Teen Centers

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.

This fun event is a great way to meet city officials and network with local business associates. Proceeds from the tournament help fund programs for middle school students at The CAVE Teen Centers. The teen centers provide students with a safe, positive environment and supervision by caring role models.

A limited number of Mayor’s Cup twosomes and foursomes are available. Player spots include a grab-and-go breakfast, green fees and cart, player swag, and lunch from a visiting food truck. For more information, contact Jeri Karges at 916-461-6616 or email [email protected].

Empire Ranch