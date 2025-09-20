Subscribe
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Golf Tournament
Folsom
Last Call: Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Folsom

Annual event helps fund The CAVE Teen Centers

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.

This fun event is a great way to meet city officials and network with local business associates. Proceeds from the tournament help fund programs for middle school students at The CAVE Teen Centers. The teen centers provide students with a safe, positive environment and supervision by caring role models.

A limited number of Mayor's Cup twosomes and foursomes are available. Player spots include a grab-and-go breakfast, green fees and cart, player swag, and lunch from a visiting food truck. For more information, contact Jeri Karges at 916-461-6616 or email [email protected].

Roseville News

Today! Roseville Fall Family Fest at Vernon Town Square and Royer Park

Roseville, Calif. - The annual return of Roseville Family Fall Fest and community picnic happens Saturday, September 20, 2025 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square and Royer Park.

