Wednesday, April 23, 2025
50.6 F
Roseville
pair of ebikes along the Carmel and Monterey Coast
E-bikes in California have shifted from a tourist novelty to everyday residential and commercial use.
Folsom
1 min.Read

Folsom PD enforce rules for popular e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-motorcycles

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Folsom

Rising popularity of self-propelled vehicles

Folsom, Calif,- The Folsom Police Department reminds residents of the rules of the road for e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-motorcycles. Because these two-wheeled vehicles are self-propelled, they are subject to the California Vehicle Code.

The police department will enforce vehicle codes surrounding e-scooters, e-bicycles, and e-motorcycles, which may result in citations and vehicle impoundment.

Here are a few key rules to help riders stay safe:

All riders

  • Helmets are recommended for everyone and required for riders under 18. E-motorcycle riders must wear a Department of Transportation (DOT) approved helmet, regardless of age.
    E-scooters
  • Riders must be 16 or older, have a valid California driver’s license or instructional permit, and only ride solo.
  • Stay off the sidewalks, and follow a speed limit of 15 mph.

E-Bikes

  • Class 1 and 2 e-bikes are not age-restricted. However, speed must be kept under 15 mph on trails and streets with 25 mph or lower limits.
  • Class 3 riders must be 16 or older.

E-Motorcycles

  • Anything without pedals and that is battery powered and capable of going faster than 30 mph is considered an e-motorcycle.
  • Riders need a California Driver’s License with M1 or M2 endorsement.
  • E-Motorcycles need to be registered with the DMV and have a license plate to be ridden on the street.
  • No trails, bike lanes, or sidewalks.

Knowing the law is essential before riding. For more information about these vehicles, laws, and responsibilities, visit www.folsom.ca.us/ebikes-escooters.

New California Laws 2025: Part 25 includes electric bikes, auto insurance, and more

