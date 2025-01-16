Folsom PD enforce rules for popular e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-motorcycles

Rising popularity of self-propelled vehicles

Folsom, Calif,- The Folsom Police Department reminds residents of the rules of the road for e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-motorcycles. Because these two-wheeled vehicles are self-propelled, they are subject to the California Vehicle Code.

The police department will enforce vehicle codes surrounding e-scooters, e-bicycles, and e-motorcycles, which may result in citations and vehicle impoundment.

Here are a few key rules to help riders stay safe:

All riders

Helmets are recommended for everyone and required for riders under 18. E-motorcycle riders must wear a Department of Transportation (DOT) approved helmet, regardless of age.

E-scooters

E-scooters Riders must be 16 or older, have a valid California driver’s license or instructional permit, and only ride solo.

Stay off the sidewalks, and follow a speed limit of 15 mph.

E-Bikes

Class 1 and 2 e-bikes are not age-restricted. However, speed must be kept under 15 mph on trails and streets with 25 mph or lower limits.

Class 3 riders must be 16 or older.

E-Motorcycles

Anything without pedals and that is battery powered and capable of going faster than 30 mph is considered an e-motorcycle.

Riders need a California Driver’s License with M1 or M2 endorsement.

E-Motorcycles need to be registered with the DMV and have a license plate to be ridden on the street.

No trails, bike lanes, or sidewalks.

Knowing the law is essential before riding. For more information about these vehicles, laws, and responsibilities, visit www.folsom.ca.us/ebikes-escooters.

