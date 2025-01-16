Folsom PD enforce rules for popular e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-motorcycles

Rising popularity of self-propelled vehicles
Folsom, Calif,- The Folsom Police Department reminds residents of the rules of the road for e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-motorcycles. Because these two-wheeled vehicles are self-propelled, they are subject to the California Vehicle Code.
The police department will enforce vehicle codes surrounding e-scooters, e-bicycles, and e-motorcycles, which may result in citations and vehicle impoundment.
Here are a few key rules to help riders stay safe:
All riders
- Helmets are recommended for everyone and required for riders under 18. E-motorcycle riders must wear a Department of Transportation (DOT) approved helmet, regardless of age.
E-scooters
- Riders must be 16 or older, have a valid California driver’s license or instructional permit, and only ride solo.
- Stay off the sidewalks, and follow a speed limit of 15 mph.
E-Bikes
- Class 1 and 2 e-bikes are not age-restricted. However, speed must be kept under 15 mph on trails and streets with 25 mph or lower limits.
- Class 3 riders must be 16 or older.
E-Motorcycles
- Anything without pedals and that is battery powered and capable of going faster than 30 mph is considered an e-motorcycle.
- Riders need a California Driver’s License with M1 or M2 endorsement.
- E-Motorcycles need to be registered with the DMV and have a license plate to be ridden on the street.
- No trails, bike lanes, or sidewalks.
Knowing the law is essential before riding. For more information about these vehicles, laws, and responsibilities, visit www.folsom.ca.us/ebikes-escooters.
