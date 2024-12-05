Subscribe
Monday, September 22, 2025
80.6 F
Roseville
Folsom Holiday Lights
Folsom
Less than 1 min.Read

Folsom Wild Nights and Holiday Lights returns Friday for 14th year

Staff
By Staff

Annual family event returns this December

Folsom, Calif.- This annual family event returns in December 2024 for the 14th year with its popular seasonal cheer!

Thousands of bright and colorful lights, sparkling ornaments and trees, lighted animal figures, and displays transform the zoo sanctuary with holiday spirit. Local caroling groups and musicians provide the merry sounds of the season.

Dates and Times

Folsom Zoo Holiday Lights is open from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. December (6-8), Dec (12-15) and Dec 18- 22 (weather permitting; heavy rains will cancel). All proceeds from the event benefit the zoo sanctuary animals.

Tickets

Tickets are priced at $10. Ticket sales are online only at Event Hub

Folsom Zoo Sanctuary

Established in 1963 to provide a safe haven for a bear cub named Smokey, who was orphaned and burned in a forest fire, the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary now provides a safe haven for dozens of rescued wild and domestic animals. It is located at 403 Stafford Street in Folsom City Lions Park.

