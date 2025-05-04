City of Folsom reminds residents with wildfire preparedness tips

Get Ready, Get Set, Go!
Folsom, Calif. – May is National Wildfire Awareness Month, which means that now is the perfect time to learn how to protect your home and your family.
Starting today, you can take a series of important actions to prepare for, prevent, and minimize the damage of potential wildfires. Stay safe with this three-step wildfire preparation plan:
Get Ready
- Harden your home. Focus on preventing flames from touching your home and use wildfire-resistant building materials and landscaping.
- Create defensible space around your home. Clear flammable materials and vegetation to create a barrier that’s tough for wildfire to breach.
- Sign up to receive local emergency alerts at www.folsom.ca.us/EmergencyAlerts.
Get Set
- Build a wildfire action plan. Detail evacuation routes, emergency contacts, and safety procedures.
- Prepare your family. Practice your plan to ensure everyone can get out safely.
- Pack a “Go Bag” with emergency supplies and essentials like clothes, medications, important documents, and supplies in case you need to evacuate quickly.
Go!
- Don’t wait. Evacuate when necessary.
- Prepare your home before evacuation, if time allows. Shut off the gas, secure windows, and remove flammable items.
- Include pets in your evacuation plans.
Complete Plan Details
Taking action today helps protect your home and loved ones-and brings peace of mind. Let’s work together to keep our community safe from the threat of wildfire. For details about this three-step wildfire preparation plan, visit www.folsom.ca.us/wildfire.