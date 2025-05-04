City of Folsom reminds residents with wildfire preparedness tips

Get Ready, Get Set, Go!



Folsom, Calif. – May is National Wildfire Awareness Month, which means that now is the perfect time to learn how to protect your home and your family.

Starting today, you can take a series of important actions to prepare for, prevent, and minimize the damage of potential wildfires. Stay safe with this three-step wildfire preparation plan:

Get Ready

Harden your home. Focus on preventing flames from touching your home and use wildfire-resistant building materials and landscaping.

Create defensible space around your home. Clear flammable materials and vegetation to create a barrier that’s tough for wildfire to breach.

Sign up to receive local emergency alerts at www.folsom.ca.us/EmergencyAlerts.

Get Set

Build a wildfire action plan. Detail evacuation routes, emergency contacts, and safety procedures.

Prepare your family. Practice your plan to ensure everyone can get out safely.

Pack a “Go Bag” with emergency supplies and essentials like clothes, medications, important documents, and supplies in case you need to evacuate quickly.

Go!

Don’t wait. Evacuate when necessary.

Prepare your home before evacuation, if time allows. Shut off the gas, secure windows, and remove flammable items.

Include pets in your evacuation plans.

Complete Plan Details

Taking action today helps protect your home and loved ones-and brings peace of mind. Let’s work together to keep our community safe from the threat of wildfire. For details about this three-step wildfire preparation plan, visit www.folsom.ca.us/wildfire.

