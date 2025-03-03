Subscribe
Monday, June 9, 2025
75.6 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Folsom Library
Folsom
2 min.Read

Friends of the Folsom Library Book sale coming up this weekend

Staff
By Staff
SourceFolsom Friends of the Library

Fill a grocery bag of books for just $5

Folsom, Calif. – The Friends of the Folsom Library book sale returns March 7-9, featuring thousands of books and media at deeply discounted prices.

Come Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., for the best selection. $5 admission on Friday only (free for military with ID and Friends of the Folsom Library members).

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

Admission is free Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Sunday, shoppers can fill a grocery bag for just $5. Learn more at foflib.org.

Folsom Public Library

General Public Sale Times and Pricing

  • Friday March 7th 4 – 7 pm: $5 admission for best selection of all books, books are regular price
  • Saturday March 8th 9 am – 4pm: no admission fee, books are regular price.
  • Sunday March 9th 9am – 3pm (or until all books are gone): no admission fee. Books are regular price or you can fill a standard size grocery bag for $5!.
    Regular book prices are $2 for most books, 50 cents for children’s books
    For all days of the sale, cash, credit card, debit card and Apple Pay are accepted.

Sale Highlights

  • A huge selection of books of all genres
  • For railway buffs and friends of railway buffs, we have a large selection of books about the history of the railways in the Western US. These books were donated to us by a collector and are in pristine condition.
  • There will be an assortment of children’s gift packs; each pack contains at least one book and a related item (toy, stuffed animal or other surprise). All gift packs are reasonably priced. Come early for the best selection – these are very popular and sell quickly.

On Friday and Saturday, the books in the bookstore will be included in the sale. You can walk from the library meeting room over to the bookstore to choose from even more books! Please note that all children’s books and literature/classics books will be in the bookstore for the sale, not the library meeting room.

We will have a small selection of individually priced collectibles (rare items and a few signed first editions). We have a varied selection priced from $5 to $125.

Fiction Grab Bags will be available for $2 each. Every grab bag contains at least 6 hardcover or softcover fiction books. This is a great way to find a new author or genre you may enjoy.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

In Roseville starting June 26th!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Car Reviews

Sporty Subaru BRZ an old-school sports car

Exciting ride and affordable Roseville, Calif.- Looking for an entry-level...
Concert Venues

Folsom Concerts at City Lions Park

Folsom, Calif.- FREE open-air concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Folsom City Lions Park at the corner of Natoma and Stafford streets.
Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Walgreens in Rocklin on Sunset Blvd

Your go-to for Pharmacy, Health & Wellness and Photo products. Refill prescriptions online, order items for delivery or store pickup, and create Photo Gifts
Local Business and Community

Crunch in Rocklin

Crunch's Rocklin, CA Gym fuses fitness and fun with certified personal trainers, group fitness classes, and memberships starting at just $9.99.

Topics

Car Reviews

Sporty Subaru BRZ an old-school sports car

Exciting ride and affordable Roseville, Calif.- Looking for an entry-level...
Concert Venues

Folsom Concerts at City Lions Park

Folsom, Calif.- FREE open-air concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Folsom City Lions Park at the corner of Natoma and Stafford streets.
Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Walgreens in Rocklin on Sunset Blvd

Your go-to for Pharmacy, Health & Wellness and Photo products. Refill prescriptions online, order items for delivery or store pickup, and create Photo Gifts
Local Business and Community

Crunch in Rocklin

Crunch's Rocklin, CA Gym fuses fitness and fun with certified personal trainers, group fitness classes, and memberships starting at just $9.99.
Local Business and Community

Dutch Bros. in Roseville on Baseline

Dutch Bros. Roseville Experience the buzz at Dutch Bros in...
Auburn

PCWA breaks ground on $36M Colfax water treatment plant

Water reliability, resilience, and sustainability for the region Colfax, Calif....
Auburn

Placer County OKs $7M shelter contracts with The Gathering Inn

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors has approved two agreements with The Gathering Inn to continue operating temporary shelter services for the county's unsheltered residents. The contracts, totaling more than $7 million

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!