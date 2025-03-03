Friends of the Folsom Library Book sale coming up this weekend

Fill a grocery bag of books for just $5

Folsom, Calif. – The Friends of the Folsom Library book sale returns March 7-9, featuring thousands of books and media at deeply discounted prices.

Come Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., for the best selection. $5 admission on Friday only (free for military with ID and Friends of the Folsom Library members).

Admission is free Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Sunday, shoppers can fill a grocery bag for just $5. Learn more at foflib.org.

Folsom Public Library

General Public Sale Times and Pricing

Friday March 7th 4 – 7 pm: $5 admission for best selection of all books, books are regular price

Saturday March 8th 9 am – 4pm: no admission fee, books are regular price.

Sunday March 9th 9am – 3pm (or until all books are gone): no admission fee. Books are regular price or you can fill a standard size grocery bag for $5!.

Regular book prices are $2 for most books, 50 cents for children’s books

For all days of the sale, cash, credit card, debit card and Apple Pay are accepted.

Sale Highlights

A huge selection of books of all genres

For railway buffs and friends of railway buffs, we have a large selection of books about the history of the railways in the Western US. These books were donated to us by a collector and are in pristine condition.

There will be an assortment of children’s gift packs; each pack contains at least one book and a related item (toy, stuffed animal or other surprise). All gift packs are reasonably priced. Come early for the best selection – these are very popular and sell quickly.

On Friday and Saturday, the books in the bookstore will be included in the sale. You can walk from the library meeting room over to the bookstore to choose from even more books! Please note that all children’s books and literature/classics books will be in the bookstore for the sale, not the library meeting room.

We will have a small selection of individually priced collectibles (rare items and a few signed first editions). We have a varied selection priced from $5 to $125.

Fiction Grab Bags will be available for $2 each. Every grab bag contains at least 6 hardcover or softcover fiction books. This is a great way to find a new author or genre you may enjoy.

