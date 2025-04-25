Folsom Pedal Quest returns May 3 in Historic Folsom

Free community event to explore trail network

Folsom, Calif.- Folsom Pedal Quest returns Saturday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Historic Folsom. This free community event invites riders of all ages and abilities to explore Folsom’s trail network on self-guided bike routes ranging from 1.5 to 30 miles.

All routes start and finish in Historic Folsom

Rest stops along each route provide water and the chance to collect stickers, which can be exchanged for raffle tickets at the finish. Routes will remain marked through May, with maps available online. Volunteers are needed and will receive a free event t-shirt. Sign up online.

Young riders can join the Balance Bike Bash on a closed section of Sutter Street, with fun obstacle course features and races every 30 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to noon. A limited number of demo bikes and helmets will be available to borrow. Free registration is required at www.folsompedalquest.com.

Folsom Bike Month is part of the larger Sacramento Region May is Bike Month movement to get more people on bikes. The event is held in partnership with the City of Folsom, Visit Folsom, the Folsom Historic District Association, and California State Parks.

related