Subscribe
Friday, April 25, 2025
55.9 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Folsom
1 min.Read

Folsom Pedal Quest returns May 3 in Historic Folsom

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Folsom

Free community event to explore trail network

Folsom, Calif.- Folsom Pedal Quest returns Saturday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Historic Folsom. This free community event invites riders of all ages and abilities to explore Folsom’s trail network on self-guided bike routes ranging from 1.5 to 30 miles.

All routes start and finish in Historic Folsom

Rest stops along each route provide water and the chance to collect stickers, which can be exchanged for raffle tickets at the finish. Routes will remain marked through May, with maps available online. Volunteers are needed and will receive a free event t-shirt. Sign up online.

Young riders can join the Balance Bike Bash on a closed section of Sutter Street, with fun obstacle course features and races every 30 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to noon. A limited number of demo bikes and helmets will be available to borrow. Free registration is required at www.folsompedalquest.com.

Folsom Bike Month is part of the larger Sacramento Region May is Bike Month movement to get more people on bikes. The event is held in partnership with the City of Folsom, Visit Folsom, the Folsom Historic District Association, and California State Parks.

related

Biking Roseville

Join the local fun!

Coming Up!

Coming Up!

Trending

Roseville News

Placer SPCA: No-appointment adoption event in Roseville this Saturday

Placer SPCA invites the community to a special no-appointment-needed adoption event on Saturday, April 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Placer SPCA Adoption & Education Center in Roseville.
Auburn

Homelessness: Annual results for Placer and Nevada Counties

Auburn, Calif. - The annual Point-in-Time survey of people experiencing homelessness in Placer and Nevada counties was conducted on Jan. 29 to determine where people experiencing homelessness
Folsom

Folsom trail closure due to construction for water improvement project

Folsom, Calif. - As part of the ongoing Folsom Water Improvement Project, a section of the trail corridor near Willow Creek Drive will be temporarily closed for approximately 10 to 12 weeks starting Tuesday, April 30.
Roseville News

Roseville DMV Office opening on Saturday, May 3, for REAL ID Appointments

Roseville, Calif. - The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently announced the Roseville office at 7200 Galilee Road will offer appointments on Saturday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., to accommodate customers who want to get a REAL ID
Local Business and Community

Rocklin Florist

Order flowers online from your florist in Rocklin, Calif.. Rocklin Florist, Inc., offers fresh flowers and hand delivery right to your door in Rocklin.

Topics

Roseville News

Placer SPCA: No-appointment adoption event in Roseville this Saturday

Placer SPCA invites the community to a special no-appointment-needed adoption event on Saturday, April 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Placer SPCA Adoption & Education Center in Roseville.
Auburn

Homelessness: Annual results for Placer and Nevada Counties

Auburn, Calif. - The annual Point-in-Time survey of people experiencing homelessness in Placer and Nevada counties was conducted on Jan. 29 to determine where people experiencing homelessness
Folsom

Folsom trail closure due to construction for water improvement project

Folsom, Calif. - As part of the ongoing Folsom Water Improvement Project, a section of the trail corridor near Willow Creek Drive will be temporarily closed for approximately 10 to 12 weeks starting Tuesday, April 30.
Roseville News

Roseville DMV Office opening on Saturday, May 3, for REAL ID Appointments

Roseville, Calif. - The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently announced the Roseville office at 7200 Galilee Road will offer appointments on Saturday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., to accommodate customers who want to get a REAL ID
Local Business and Community

Rocklin Florist

Order flowers online from your florist in Rocklin, Calif.. Rocklin Florist, Inc., offers fresh flowers and hand delivery right to your door in Rocklin.
Lincoln

Lincoln Chamber hosts heartwarming and creative fundraiser

Lincoln, Calif. -The Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a heartwarming and creative fundraiser, bringing together the spirit of community and local business support.
Auburn

Placer County community organizations receive grants from Athens Renewable Energy

Auburn, Calif. - Athens Renewable Energy is proud to recognize Placer Community Foundation, Roseville Urban Forest Foundation, and Gold Country Wildlife Rescue as the grant recipients for the first quarter
Roseville News

Roseville Iron Rose FC Soccer announces 2025 season schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Iron Rose FC kicks off its second season with both a women’s and men’s team competing in the WPSL and TLFC. After a successful women’s season last year the men join the club in 2025.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!