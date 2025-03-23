Senior Resource Fair at Folsom Senior Center scheduled for April 18th

- Sponsor Event - FinAL daY in RoSEVillE!

Folsom, Calif.- Mark your calendar for the Spring Senior Resource Fair on Friday, April 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Folsom Senior Center, 48 Natoma Street.

This free event provides a welcoming space for seniors of all ages and abilities to explore valuable resources, health and wellness information, and engaging community programs.

Attendees can meet local vendors, participate in activities, and connect with organizations dedicated to enhancing senior well-being.

The event is open to seniors, caregivers, and family members interested in learning more about available support and services.

For more information, contact Daniel Kimpel at 916-461-6611 or [email protected].

