Folsom trail closure due to construction for water improvement project

10-12 week closure expected starting April 30

Folsom, Calif. – As part of the ongoing Folsom Water Improvement Project, a section of the Folsom trail corridor near Willow Creek Drive will be temporarily closed for approximately 10 to 12 weeks starting Tuesday, April 30.

Fully inaccessible

Temporary closure is necessary for critical infrastructure improvements, including the installation of a new pipeline. During construction, the affected trail section will be fully inaccessible to the public.

Mon- Sat

Construction crews will operate during standard work hours, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. While no nighttime work is planned, occasional weekend work may occur to help expedite the schedule.

During this time, residents may notice construction-related noise, including equipment backup alarms, pavement grinding, digging with excavators or backhoes, and mechanical compaction. These activities will follow permitted noise ordinances and not begin before 7 a.m. Dust will be minimized following the air quality standards set by the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District.

The City of Folsom appreciates the community’s patience and understanding as crews work quickly and safely to restore the trail.

