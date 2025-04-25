Subscribe
Friday, April 25, 2025
Willow Creek Trail in Folsom
Folsom
1 min.Read

Folsom trail closure due to construction for water improvement project

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Folsom

10-12 week closure expected starting April 30

Folsom, Calif. – As part of the ongoing Folsom Water Improvement Project, a section of the Folsom trail corridor near Willow Creek Drive will be temporarily closed for approximately 10 to 12 weeks starting Tuesday, April 30.

Fully inaccessible

Temporary closure is necessary for critical infrastructure improvements, including the installation of a new pipeline. During construction, the affected trail section will be fully inaccessible to the public.

Mon- Sat

Construction crews will operate during standard work hours, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. While no nighttime work is planned, occasional weekend work may occur to help expedite the schedule.

During this time, residents may notice construction-related noise, including equipment backup alarms, pavement grinding, digging with excavators or backhoes, and mechanical compaction. These activities will follow permitted noise ordinances and not begin before 7 a.m. Dust will be minimized following the air quality standards set by the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District.

The City of Folsom appreciates the community’s patience and understanding as crews work quickly and safely to restore the trail.

Roseville News

Placer SPCA: No-appointment adoption event in Roseville this Saturday

Placer SPCA invites the community to a special no-appointment-needed adoption event on Saturday, April 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Placer SPCA Adoption & Education Center in Roseville.
Auburn

Homelessness: Annual results for Placer and Nevada Counties

Auburn, Calif. - The annual Point-in-Time survey of people experiencing homelessness in Placer and Nevada counties was conducted on Jan. 29 to determine where people experiencing homelessness
Folsom

Folsom Pedal Quest returns May 3 in Historic Folsom

Folsom, Calif.- Folsom Pedal Quest returns Saturday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Historic Folsom. This free community event invites riders of all ages and abilities to explore Folsom's trail network
Roseville News

Roseville DMV Office opening on Saturday, May 3, for REAL ID Appointments

Roseville, Calif. - The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently announced the Roseville office at 7200 Galilee Road will offer appointments on Saturday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., to accommodate customers who want to get a REAL ID
Local Business and Community

Rocklin Florist

Order flowers online from your florist in Rocklin, Calif.. Rocklin Florist, Inc., offers fresh flowers and hand delivery right to your door in Rocklin.

Topics

Lincoln

Lincoln Chamber hosts heartwarming and creative fundraiser

Lincoln, Calif. -The Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a heartwarming and creative fundraiser, bringing together the spirit of community and local business support.
Auburn

Placer County community organizations receive grants from Athens Renewable Energy

Auburn, Calif. - Athens Renewable Energy is proud to recognize Placer Community Foundation, Roseville Urban Forest Foundation, and Gold Country Wildlife Rescue as the grant recipients for the first quarter
Roseville News

Roseville Iron Rose FC Soccer announces 2025 season schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Iron Rose FC kicks off its second season with both a women’s and men’s team competing in the WPSL and TLFC. After a successful women’s season last year the men join the club in 2025.

