Subscribe
Friday, June 13, 2025
65.4 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Lincoln
1 min.Read

$3.7M cleanup coming to former Lincoln gun range

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Placer County moves forward on lead cleanup

Lincoln, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently took action to approve plans and specifications for lead remediation of the former Lincoln Gun Range, and authorized staff to bid the project out to contractors for up to $3.7 million.

Placer County acquired the Lincoln property on Oak Tree Lane in the late 1960s and constructed the gun range and a skeet range, which served as a training ground for law enforcement. The ranges have been closed since 1999 but firing lines and an earthen berm still exist at the site. Spent bullets and shot are still present at the gun ranges, and lead is present in the soil.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

Remediation work will include excavation

The action by the Board of Supervisors authorized cleanup of the site to residential standards.

“I want to thank our Facilities Management team for their proactive approach to cleanup of the former gun ranges,” said District 2 Supervisor Shanti Landon. “It’s very important for the Lincoln community that this remediation project move forward to ensure this site is safe for future generations.”

With today’s action, Facilities Management staff will put the project out to bid and award a contract. Work is expected to begin later this summer, with completion in the fall.

Soil remediation work will include excavation of soils, screening and collection of lead shot for recycling and soil treatments, and soil removal as needed.

View the full staff report presented to the Board of Supervisors below.

Lincoln-CleanupDownload
- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

In Roseville starting June 26th!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Roseville News

Roseville Summer Youth Bus Pass: Just $10

Roseville, Calif. - This summer, kids in southern Placer County can zip all around town with the Summer Youth Bus Pass. The Summer Youth Bus Pass is the perfect way to get to summer jobs, the mall, movies, and other summer activities.
Local Business and Community

Blue House Korean BBQ in Roseville

Blue House Korean BBQ on Douglas Blvd in Roseville, Calif.
Local Business and Community

CycleLife in Rocklin

Elevate your indoor cycling experience at CycleLife in Rocklin. CycleLife is the newest premium group indoor cycling studio in the area. We offer spin classes & a variety of cycling group sessions. Indoor cycling class is a great way to get fit & enjoy a fun workout. Come visit CycleLife here in Rocklin.
Local Business and Community

Taqueria Roberto Mexican Food in Rocklin

Authentic Mexican Food where breakfast, ​lunch and dinner is served all day.
Roseville News

Roseville’s commitment to the pursuit of technological excellence: Part 3

Roseville, Calif. – Today in part 3 of a 3-part series on the City of Roseville’s pursuit of technological excellence, guest contributor Ivan Farkas highlights Roseville's recent tech achievements and awards.

Topics

Roseville News

Roseville Summer Youth Bus Pass: Just $10

Roseville, Calif. - This summer, kids in southern Placer County can zip all around town with the Summer Youth Bus Pass. The Summer Youth Bus Pass is the perfect way to get to summer jobs, the mall, movies, and other summer activities.
Local Business and Community

Blue House Korean BBQ in Roseville

Blue House Korean BBQ on Douglas Blvd in Roseville, Calif.
Local Business and Community

CycleLife in Rocklin

Elevate your indoor cycling experience at CycleLife in Rocklin. CycleLife is the newest premium group indoor cycling studio in the area. We offer spin classes & a variety of cycling group sessions. Indoor cycling class is a great way to get fit & enjoy a fun workout. Come visit CycleLife here in Rocklin.
Local Business and Community

Taqueria Roberto Mexican Food in Rocklin

Authentic Mexican Food where breakfast, ​lunch and dinner is served all day.
Roseville News

Roseville’s commitment to the pursuit of technological excellence: Part 3

Roseville, Calif. – Today in part 3 of a 3-part series on the City of Roseville’s pursuit of technological excellence, guest contributor Ivan Farkas highlights Roseville's recent tech achievements and awards.
Auburn

PCWA approves $5.5M contract to replace critical I-80 pipeline crossings

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors has approved a $5.5 million contract to replace some of the region's most vulnerable pipeline crossings beneath Interstate 80. The work will launch the first phase of PCWA's I-80 Pipeline Crossing Replacement Project,
Roseville News

Roseville’s Miner’s Ravine Trail receives federal recognition

Roseville, Calif. - The City of Roseville's Miner's Ravine Trail has been officially designated as a National Recreation Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The announcement was made on June 6, 2025 in celebration of National Trails Day
Rocklin News

Rocklin Celebrate America Festival June 27 & 28 at Twin Oaks Park

Rocklin, Calif- Celebrate America returns to Rocklin at Twin Oaks Park for two days of fun and entertainment on June 27 & 28, 2025.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!