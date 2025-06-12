$3.7M cleanup coming to former Lincoln gun range

Placer County moves forward on lead cleanup

Lincoln, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently took action to approve plans and specifications for lead remediation of the former Lincoln Gun Range, and authorized staff to bid the project out to contractors for up to $3.7 million.

Placer County acquired the Lincoln property on Oak Tree Lane in the late 1960s and constructed the gun range and a skeet range, which served as a training ground for law enforcement. The ranges have been closed since 1999 but firing lines and an earthen berm still exist at the site. Spent bullets and shot are still present at the gun ranges, and lead is present in the soil.

- Advertisement - 2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Remediation work will include excavation

The action by the Board of Supervisors authorized cleanup of the site to residential standards.

“I want to thank our Facilities Management team for their proactive approach to cleanup of the former gun ranges,” said District 2 Supervisor Shanti Landon. “It’s very important for the Lincoln community that this remediation project move forward to ensure this site is safe for future generations.”

With today’s action, Facilities Management staff will put the project out to bid and award a contract. Work is expected to begin later this summer, with completion in the fall.

Soil remediation work will include excavation of soils, screening and collection of lead shot for recycling and soil treatments, and soil removal as needed.

View the full staff report presented to the Board of Supervisors below.