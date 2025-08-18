Subscribe
The Doobie Brothers on stage
LincolnRoseville News
1 min.Read

Legendary Doobie Brothers announce Lincoln concert at The Venue

Staff
By Staff
SourceThunder Valley

Grammy award winners, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, coming to The Venue for one unforgettable night

Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort is thrilled to announce that the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, The Doobie Brothers, will take the stage at The Venue on Friday, December 5, 2025, for an unforgettable night of classic rock hits and timeless energy. The Doobie Brothers WALK THIS ROAD Tour features the reunited Doobie Brothers lineup of Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, John McFee, and Michael McDonald.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 31, Thunder Rewards Members will have the exclusive chance to purchase tickets on-site at Thunder Valley at the Rewards Center Box Office. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 1, and can be purchased online at or the Rewards Center Box Office.
The Doobie Brothers- Friday, December 5

With a career spanning over five decades, the Doobie Brothers have sold more than 48 million albums worldwide and earned a loyal fan base with hits like “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Black Water,” and “What a Fool Believes.” The band has released 16 studio albums and continues to tour extensively, bringing their classic sound to fans around the world year after year. Their blend of rock, soul, country, and R&B continues to resonate with audiences across generations. Their new studio album WALK THIS ROAD is out now on Rhino Records.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rock & Roll Hall of Famers the Doobie Brothers to The Venue,” said Dawn Clayton, General Manager of Thunder Valley Casino Resort. “Their music has stood the test of time, and we know our guests are in for an incredible night filled with classic hits, energy, and unforgettable memories.”

The Doobie Brothers will perform in The Venue, a 150,000-square-foot state-of-the-art entertainment venue with 4,500 seats offering year-round musical acts, comedic performances, and sporting events.

