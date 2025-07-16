Lincoln Traffic Alert: Industrial Avenue closures begin July 23

Travel impacts July 23rd – August 12th

Lincoln, Calif.- Road work is scheduled to begin July 23rd on Industrial Avenue between Twelve Bridges Drive and the ride share facility for paving associated with the Industrial Avenue Repair Project – CIP 656.

Map showing the overall work area is posted below.

Anticipated Time

July 23rd through August 12th.

Industrial Avenue between Twelve Bridges Drive and the ride share facility will be closed intermittently for the duration of the project.

Twelve Bridges Drive and access to SR-65 will remain open.

Please expect delays.

Questions or concerns?

Email or call Jacob Groeser at 530-709-5895