Lincoln Traffic Alert: Industrial Avenue closures begin July 23

Travel impacts July 23rd – August 12th
Lincoln, Calif.- Road work is scheduled to begin July 23rd on Industrial Avenue between Twelve Bridges Drive and the ride share facility for paving associated with the Industrial Avenue Repair Project – CIP 656.
Map showing the overall work area is posted below.
Anticipated Time
- July 23rd through August 12th.
- Industrial Avenue between Twelve Bridges Drive and the ride share facility will be closed intermittently for the duration of the project.
- Twelve Bridges Drive and access to SR-65 will remain open.
- Please expect delays.
Questions or concerns?
Email or call Jacob Groeser at 530-709-5895