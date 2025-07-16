Subscribe
Friday, July 18, 2025
67.4 F
Roseville
Lincoln
Lincoln Traffic Alert: Industrial Avenue closures begin July 23

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Lincoln

Travel impacts July 23rd – August 12th

Lincoln, Calif.- Road work is scheduled to begin July 23rd on Industrial Avenue between Twelve Bridges Drive and the ride share facility for paving associated with the Industrial Avenue Repair Project – CIP 656.

Map showing the overall work area is posted below.

Anticipated Time

  • July 23rd through August 12th.
  • Industrial Avenue between Twelve Bridges Drive and the ride share facility will be closed intermittently for the duration of the project.
  • Twelve Bridges Drive and access to SR-65 will remain open.
  • Please expect delays.

Questions or concerns?

Email or call Jacob Groeser at 530-709-5895

road work in Lincoln

Lake Tahoe & Reno

Lake Tahoe Annual Checkup: 2024 State of the Lake Report

The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center today released its "Tahoe: State of the Lake Report," which presents data from 2024 in the context of the long-term record.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park August 2

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Roseville News

Local families needed to host South Korean students attending Valley Christian Academy

Roseville, Calif. - An unforgettable cultural exchange opportunity is coming to the Roseville area, and two local families have the chance to be a part of it. Organizers are currently seeking host families for
Roseville News

Roseville Splash Event 2025 celebrates 29th year this September

Roseville, Calif- Mark your calendar for September 13, 2025 for Splash as the City of Roseville and Roseville Area Chamber join forces for an evening of unlimited drinking, eating and dancing at the Roseville Aquatic Center.
Rocklin News

2025 Nominations Open for Rocklin’s Wall of Recognition

Rocklin, Calif. - The City of Rocklin is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Wall of Recognition, a monument dedicated on the 125th anniversary of Rocklin's incorporation.

