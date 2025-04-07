Local biz partners with Soroptimist International of Lincoln

Supporting Girls’ Empowerment Program

Lincoln, Calif. – In a powerful display of community support and commitment to youth empowerment, Saladworks of Lincoln partnered with Soroptimist International of Lincoln during the months of December and January to support the Dream It! Be It! program-an initiative that helps local teen girls dream big and plan for successful futures.

From October 16 through February 28, Saladworks customers were invited to “round up” their purchases to the nearest dollar, with the extra change donated directly to support Dream It! Be It!, a signature Soroptimist program focused on helping girls grow in confidence, explore career possibilities, and create achievable goals. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Round Up campaign raised over $750 for the Dream It! Be It! Program.

Saladworks, located in the heart of Lincoln, is known for its fresh, customizable salads, wraps, and grain bowls that offer healthy, on-the-go meal options for busy families and professionals. Unni Jensen, Owner and Operator, was excited to collaborate with a local nonprofit whose mission aligns with their own commitment to health, growth, and community wellness.

Soroptimist International of Lincoln

Soroptimist International of Lincoln (SIL) is a volunteer service organization made up of business and professional women dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls through access to education and mentorship. SIL’s Dream It! Be It! program focuses on girls ages 14-18 who face obstacles to success by providing them with the tools they need to build self-confidence, set goals, and explore career paths.

“Saladworks made it easy for customers to make a small contribution with a big impact,” said Stacy Rea Thomas, President of Soroptimist International of Lincoln. “Each rounded-up purchase helped fund materials needed for workshops, resources, and mentoring activities that give girls in our community the support they need to envision and achieve their dreams.”

Teaming Up!

The success of this partnership underscores the importance of local businesses and nonprofits working hand-in-hand to create lasting change. With strong community support, Soroptimist International of Lincoln continues to grow its impact-one girl, one dream at a time.

