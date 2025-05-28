Phoenix High School in Lincoln celebrates Dream It! Be It! Career Support

Program inspires confidence, career exploration, & connection among young women

Lincoln, Calif. – Phoenix High School is celebrating the successful completion of its Dream It! Be It! Career Support for Girls program, a transformative five-week initiative designed to help high school girls build confidence, identify core values, set meaningful goals, and begin shaping their futures with intention.

Hosted weekly from April 22 to May 22, the program reached 22 students, offering hands-on activities, inspiring mentors, and deep personal reflection.

“Dream It, Be It isn’t just a program-it’s a movement that empowers young women to recognize their worth, set bold goals, and believe in their ability to lead and succeed,” said Stacy Rea Thomas, President of Soroptimist International of Lincoln. “Watching these girls turn their dreams into action has been incredibly inspiring.”

Offered by Soroptimist International of Lincoln, the program provides a supportive, engaging space for students to grow, connect, and explore their potential.

“It is hard to quantify the Dream It Be It program on our campus. We feel incredibly lucky to have our students taught, nurtured and encouraged by strong, independent, successful women. Most of our girls do not have strong women mentors in their life and to have this example set before them at an impressionable age is invaluable,” said Emily Barney, Career and Guidance Counselor at Phoenix High School. “I felt and heard girls express things they have never expressed before. I heard thoughtful insights of introspection. I saw faces light up as they made visions boards and for the first time envisioned the life they desire to have. I saw girls helping each other!! That was a very powerful moment! This program is inspiring and aligns with what we already teach and encourage at our school. Dreams are for everyone. Our girls were taught with the right tools and mindset they can accomplish the goals they set and have a life of their choosing.”

Education committee members praised the participants’ openness and engagement:

“I was so impressed with Dream It! Be It! With the skills they learned, it was clear that these young women’s options for their future are limitless,” said Diane Silveria, Retired PG&E Executive and Soroptimist Member.

“They were so conversational-sharing openly about their dreams and challenges,” said Jerri Curradi, Past President and Founding Member of Soroptimist International of Lincoln. “The energy was simply amazing.”

Dream It! Be It! Session Highlights

Session 1: Confidence, Community & Dreaming Big

The program kicked off with a warm, inclusive atmosphere where students connected, created vision boards, reflected on role models, and wrote letters to their future selves.

Highlights:

“I Admire…” Reflection: Encouraged identifying traits students value in themselves and others.

Dream Collages: Sparked clarity and motivation.

Student Reflections:

“The vision board helped me realize I want to do better in life and gave me the actual motivation to succeed.”

Key Message:

You are the CEO of your life.

Session 2: Values That Shape Futures

Students uncovered the personal values that guide life and career decisions.

Guest Speaker: Mandie VanBuren, Financial Analyst, Edward Jones & Soroptimist Member

Highlights:

Core Values Exploration: Independence, creativity, helping others, and more.

Work Value Inventory: Connected personal values to career possibilities.

Student Reflections:

Student Reflections: “It’s okay if my values change over time.”

“I realized I really value helping others.”

Session 3: Setting SMART Goals

This session equipped students with the tools to turn dreams into achievable goals.

Guest Speaker: Sandy Rea, Retired Teacher & Soroptimist Member

Highlights:

SMART Goals: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-Bound

Action Planning: Students broke goals into steps and identified support systems.

Key Messages:

Key Messages: Small, actionable steps lead to big achievements.

The journey starts with one small step.

Session 4: Turning Failure Into Success

This session reframed failure as a part of growth.

Guest Speakers: Lindsay Wood, Cosmetologist at Lindsay Wood Hair and Rebecca McLean, Women’s Self-Protection Coach at Ares BJJ

Highlights:

Reframing Failure: What setbacks taught us

Resilience Building: Strengthening skills for bouncing back

Student Reflections:

Student Reflections: “The power of the pivot! Embrace change.”

“It’s never too late to start something you love.”

“Becca’s story of resilience was so inspiring!”

Key Messages:

Key Messages: Failure is feedback-not the finish line.

Resilience can be learned and strengthened.

Support systems matter; you’re never alone.

Your response to challenges is your superpower.

Session 5: Putting Dreams Into Action

In the final session, students created tangible plans for their futures.

Guest Speakers: Nikki Sparks, Retired Healthworker & Soroptimist Member

Highlights:

Ask an Expert: Building a “Dream Team” of mentors and allies

Personal Planning: Step-by-step goals with deadlines and support systems

Student Reflections:

Student Reflections: “I can make a plan and follow through!”

“I have people who want to help me succeed.”

Key Messages:

Key Messages: Your dream is valid-and possible.

With a plan and support, anything is achievable.

You don’t have to do it alone.

You are capable of far more than you realize.

Phoenix High School is proud to support initiatives like Dream It! Be It! which extends learning beyond the classroom and fosters leadership, resilience, and purpose.

“The Dream It! Be It! program reminded our students of the power of dreaming and that, no matter their circumstances, their dreams are within reach,” said Principal Chuck Whitecotton. “At Phoenix High School, it planted seeds of confidence, purpose, and resilience that will continue to grow long after the program ends.”

As the program concludes, its impact is clear: these young women are not only equipped to dream but to lead, plan, and thrive.

