Thursday, May 1, 2025
Placer County Animal Services and FieldHaven join forces to help rescue animals
Auburn
Placer County Animal Services and nonprofit FieldHaven supporting Southern California animal rescues

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County
Cat adoptions available in Lincoln and Auburn


Auburn, Calif. – Placer County Animal Services is partnering with local nonprofit FieldHaven Feline Center to step up and support animal rescue organizations in Southern California impacted by recent fires. PCAS and FieldHaven together retrieved 47 adoptable cats from the Stray Cat Alliance, a nationally recognized organization based in Los Angeles.

“By bringing them here, we can support Stray Cat Alliance’s efforts to open up shelter space and foster homes in L.A. for animals directly impacted by the fires,” said Katie Ingram, program manager with Placer County Animal Services.

“This collaboration reflects the same kind of support neighboring shelters provided us during emergencies like the Mosquito Fire. We’re proud to pay it forward.”

Katie Ingram, Placer County Animal Services

During the Mosquito and River fires, shelters from neighboring counties and as far as the Bay Area stepped up to assist Placer County, clearing out the Auburn shelter to make room for hundreds of animals evacuated or rescued from those fires. The current effort is a continuation of this cooperative spirit among animal welfare organizations.

Lincoln & Auburn

PCAS expects 18 cats to be ready for adoption as early as Saturday. Local residents interested in providing a forever home are encouraged to visit the Placer County Animal Services Center in Auburn or view available pets online.

The remaining cats will also be available for adoption at FieldHaven’s Lincoln facility at 2754 Ironwood Lane.

“These fires have impacted thousands of animals, and we’re eager to play a small role in helping our neighbors to the south,” said Joy Smith, FieldHaven executive director. “We’re grateful for the strong partnerships here in Placer County.”

Roseville News

Big Day of Giving: Homegrown history and impact since 2013

Sacramento, Calif. - Big Day of Giving is often mistaken as a national campaign, but it is entirely local. Some may think Big Day of Giving happens in other areas, but the program remains unique to the greater Capital City region.
Roseville News

Roseville PD: Could that unexpected text be a scam?

Roseville, Calif.- Did you know that 98% of people always open text messages? With fraud losses involving text scams increasing, it's a good possibility that unexpected text could be a scam. If scammers can get
Local Business and Community

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Roseville

Raising Cane’s serves only the most craveable, cooked to order chicken finger meals, paired with our signature Cane's Sauce that is made fresh daily.

