Placer County Animal Services and nonprofit FieldHaven supporting Southern California animal rescues

Cat adoptions available in Lincoln and Auburn



Auburn, Calif. – Placer County Animal Services is partnering with local nonprofit FieldHaven Feline Center to step up and support animal rescue organizations in Southern California impacted by recent fires. PCAS and FieldHaven together retrieved 47 adoptable cats from the Stray Cat Alliance, a nationally recognized organization based in Los Angeles.

“By bringing them here, we can support Stray Cat Alliance’s efforts to open up shelter space and foster homes in L.A. for animals directly impacted by the fires,” said Katie Ingram, program manager with Placer County Animal Services.

“This collaboration reflects the same kind of support neighboring shelters provided us during emergencies like the Mosquito Fire. We’re proud to pay it forward.” Katie Ingram, Placer County Animal Services

During the Mosquito and River fires, shelters from neighboring counties and as far as the Bay Area stepped up to assist Placer County, clearing out the Auburn shelter to make room for hundreds of animals evacuated or rescued from those fires. The current effort is a continuation of this cooperative spirit among animal welfare organizations.

Lincoln & Auburn

PCAS expects 18 cats to be ready for adoption as early as Saturday. Local residents interested in providing a forever home are encouraged to visit the Placer County Animal Services Center in Auburn or view available pets online.

The remaining cats will also be available for adoption at FieldHaven’s Lincoln facility at 2754 Ironwood Lane.

“These fires have impacted thousands of animals, and we’re eager to play a small role in helping our neighbors to the south,” said Joy Smith, FieldHaven executive director. “We’re grateful for the strong partnerships here in Placer County.”

