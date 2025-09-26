Loomis Soroptimist to Host Fiesta Bingo Fundraiser on November 15

Loomis., Calif. – Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin is hosting the Fiesta Bingo fundraiser on Saturday, November 15. With fun for the whole family, Fiesta Bingo will be held at the Blue Goose Event Center, 3550 Taylor Rd, Loomis CA 95650 at 6PM and doors open at 5 PM.

The Loomis Basin Soroptimist club is part of a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

Tickets

Tickets are $45 each; the fundraiser includes a delicious Mexican dinner and one pack of nine bingo games. Tickets may be purchased online at the Soroptimist Loomis website.

After October 1, tickets will also available with cash or check at Hebard Insurance Solutions, located at 3837 Taylor Road, Loomis Mon. to Fri. from 8AM to noon and 1PM to 5PM. Limited tickets may be available at the door; it often sells out early so get your tickets in advance.

Businesses and individuals can sponsor an eight-seat table for $600. The Fiesta Bingo fundraiser is a great occasion to bring family, friends, employees and clients together for a good cause. The club will promote sponsors in the program, at the event and on social media. Sponsor tables include a complimentary pitcher of margaritas and eight glasses, first call for dinner and eight extra bingo packs.

At the event, guests may buy extra bingo game packets, check out the amazing themed prize baskets and enjoy a no-host bar with Mexican beer, tequila cocktails and more.

This fundraiser supports the Loomis club in taking action to fulfill the Soroptimist vision of providing women and girls with resources to reach their full potential and live their dreams. The Loomis Soroptimist club distributed more than $17,000 in education grants for teachers and to students this year. The club works to increase awareness of human trafficking. The members sponsor educational workshops for single mothers and offer the Soroptimist Dream It, Be It career exploration program to high school students. Soroptimist International has a consultative role to the United Nations and the club also supports international projects.

Soroptimist

Women are welcome to join Soroptimist and make a difference locally and globally. To learn more about the Loomis Basin club, go to http://soroptimistloomis.com/ and check out the club’s Instagram and Facebook page @SILoomis. The club meets on the first and third Wednesday evening each month, except during the summer.

Soroptimist (soroptimist.org) is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin is a 501(c)(3) organization.