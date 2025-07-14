Subscribe
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
74.8 F
Roseville
Rocklin News
1 min.Read

2025 Nominations Open for Rocklin’s Wall of Recognition

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Rocklin

Rocklin, Calif. – The City of Rocklin is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Wall of Recognition, a monument dedicated on the 125th anniversary of Rocklin’s incorporation.

The Wall honors individuals, families, business entities, and community groups who have made lasting, meaningful contributions to the city -helping shape Rocklin’s character, history, culture, and identity.

As names are added, the Wall tells a story, a mosaic of Rocklin’s growth and spirit for all to reflect on, learn from, and celebrate.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for inscription on the Wall of Recognition, nominees:

  • Must have made significant contributions to Rocklin that have shaped the city’s character, history, culture, or identity.
  • Cannot be a current elected official at any level, a City employee, or a City Commissioner.
    Review Process
    City staff will conduct a preliminary review of all nominations to ensure they meet eligibility requirements. Eligible nominations will be presented to the Community Recognition Commission for review and recommendation to the City Council.
    City staff and Commissioners rely heavily on the information you provide to determine eligibility and merit, so please be as detailed as possible when describing your nominee’s service and accomplishments.
    Before You Submit
  • Contact information for the nominee is required. If the nominee cannot be present to accept the award, an alternate contact must be listed.
  • Staff may reach out for additional information-if not provided in a timely manner, the nomination may be disqualified.

Nomination Period: Open through August 3, 2025
Submit your nomination: https://www.rocklin.ca.us/wall-recognition

Let’s honor those who make Rocklin exceptional.

Roseville News

Roseville Splash Event 2025 celebrates 29th year this September

Roseville, Calif- Mark your calendar for September 13, 2025 for Splash as the City of Roseville and Roseville Area Chamber join forces for an evening of unlimited drinking, eating and dancing at the Roseville Aquatic Center.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Mendocino's Stanford Inn by the Sea: Glorious destination to heal mind and body

Mendocino, Calif. - A luxurious resort which also happens to be 100% plant-based and at the cutting-edge of sustainability, Stanford Inn by the Sea Historic Farm and Eco-resort is a place for guests to recharge and find connection
Natural Wellness

Depression and Diet: A Nutritional Connection

Sacramento, Calif.- Although there is rarely a single cause of depression, a poor diet often plays a significant role. A deficiency in even one essential nutrient can alter brain function and contribute to depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders.
Local Business and Community

Fresh Green Cleaners Blue Oaks on Roseville Parkway

Fresh Green Cleaners Blue Oaks in west Rosevillle at the Campus Oaks Shopping Center.
Local Business and Community

Blossoms & Balloons Florist in Roseville

Order fresh flower arrangements and get same-day flower delivery from the premier Roseville florist, Blossoms & Balloons Florist.

Roseville News

Roseville Splash Event 2025 celebrates 29th year this September

Roseville, Calif- Mark your calendar for September 13, 2025 for Splash as the City of Roseville and Roseville Area Chamber join forces for an evening of unlimited drinking, eating and dancing at the Roseville Aquatic Center.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Mendocino’s Stanford Inn by the Sea: Glorious destination to heal mind and body

Mendocino, Calif. - A luxurious resort which also happens to be 100% plant-based and at the cutting-edge of sustainability, Stanford Inn by the Sea Historic Farm and Eco-resort is a place for guests to recharge and find connection
Natural Wellness

Depression and Diet: A Nutritional Connection

Sacramento, Calif.- Although there is rarely a single cause of depression, a poor diet often plays a significant role. A deficiency in even one essential nutrient can alter brain function and contribute to depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders.
Local Business and Community

Fresh Green Cleaners Blue Oaks on Roseville Parkway

Fresh Green Cleaners Blue Oaks in west Rosevillle at the Campus Oaks Shopping Center.
Local Business and Community

Blossoms & Balloons Florist in Roseville

Order fresh flower arrangements and get same-day flower delivery from the premier Roseville florist, Blossoms & Balloons Florist.
Local Business and Community

Mattress Firm Rocklin on Five Star Blvd

Mattress Firm in Rocklin, CA, offers premium mattresses with free shipping.
Car Reviews

Ioniq 9 latest Hyundai electric vehicle

Check out the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9, which the company began selling in May 2025. It's an appealing large three-row electric SUV that might eventually become the top-selling Ioniq.
Local Travel

7 spots for Roseville residents to keep cool this summer

Roseville, Calif- For a location, already known for incredible weather, 2025 has been stellar! However, triple digit temperatures are returning with the mercury rising and Roseville area residents are heading for their favorite spots to cool down.

