2025 Nominations Open for Rocklin’s Wall of Recognition

Rocklin, Calif. – The City of Rocklin is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Wall of Recognition, a monument dedicated on the 125th anniversary of Rocklin’s incorporation.

The Wall honors individuals, families, business entities, and community groups who have made lasting, meaningful contributions to the city -helping shape Rocklin’s character, history, culture, and identity.

As names are added, the Wall tells a story, a mosaic of Rocklin’s growth and spirit for all to reflect on, learn from, and celebrate.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for inscription on the Wall of Recognition, nominees:

Must have made significant contributions to Rocklin that have shaped the city’s character, history, culture, or identity.

Cannot be a current elected official at any level, a City employee, or a City Commissioner.

Review Process

City staff will conduct a preliminary review of all nominations to ensure they meet eligibility requirements. Eligible nominations will be presented to the Community Recognition Commission for review and recommendation to the City Council.

City staff and Commissioners rely heavily on the information you provide to determine eligibility and merit, so please be as detailed as possible when describing your nominee’s service and accomplishments.

Before You Submit

Staff may reach out for additional information-if not provided in a timely manner, the nomination may be disqualified.

Nomination Period: Open through August 3, 2025

Submit your nomination: https://www.rocklin.ca.us/wall-recognition

Let’s honor those who make Rocklin exceptional.

