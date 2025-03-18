Subscribe
Friday, June 27, 2025
Rocklin News
1 min.Read

New South Placer Health Center in Rocklin groundbreaking

Staff
By Staff
SourcePress Release

Chapa-De Indian Health hosts groundbreaking ceremony

Rocklin, Calif. – Chapa-De Indian Health is proud to announce that construction is officially underway for its new South Placer Health Center located at 1451 W. Stanford Ranch Road in Rocklin, CA.

This morning, the Chapa-De Indian Health Leadership Team and Board Members gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony with United Auburn Indian Community tribal leaders, local elected officials, chambers, and community partners to commemorate the new 62,000 square foot facility designed to meet the community’s evolving healthcare needs.

South Placer Health Center

“Culturally responsive healthcare for Native American and low-income community members”

“Today marks a significant milestone as we celebrate the official groundbreaking of our new South Placer Health Center,” said Lisa Davies, CEO of Chapa-De Indian Health. “This new site will allow Chapa-De to expand access to high-quality, culturally responsive healthcare for Native American and low-income community members. We look forward to opening this beautiful health center and enhancing accessibility and inclusivity in the South Placer region.”

The South Placer Health Center is anticipated to open in late 2026 and will initially provide comprehensive medical, dental, behavioral health, and diabetes care services, aiming to serve an additional 15,000 patients once fully operational.

Groundbreaking

The health center’s design emphasizes holistic healing, featuring integrated services and serene outdoor spaces landscaped with native plants and healing herbs. Artistic elements throughout the building will honor Native American culture, including a two-story hand-painted mural in the lobby.

The South Placer Health Center will be Chapa-De’s third health center and join established clinics located in Auburn and Grass Valley. This new health center will make it easier for Chapa-De’s community to access important healthcare services without long drives or wait times for appointments.

In total, the South Placer Health Center project will create over 500 construction jobs.

Once completed, Chapa-De anticipates hiring over 150 new team members to staff the South Placer Health Center.

Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance
Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.

