New South Placer Health Center in Rocklin groundbreaking

Chapa-De Indian Health hosts groundbreaking ceremony

Rocklin, Calif. – Chapa-De Indian Health is proud to announce that construction is officially underway for its new South Placer Health Center located at 1451 W. Stanford Ranch Road in Rocklin, CA.

This morning, the Chapa-De Indian Health Leadership Team and Board Members gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony with United Auburn Indian Community tribal leaders, local elected officials, chambers, and community partners to commemorate the new 62,000 square foot facility designed to meet the community’s evolving healthcare needs.

South Placer Health Center

“Culturally responsive healthcare for Native American and low-income community members”

“Today marks a significant milestone as we celebrate the official groundbreaking of our new South Placer Health Center,” said Lisa Davies, CEO of Chapa-De Indian Health. “This new site will allow Chapa-De to expand access to high-quality, culturally responsive healthcare for Native American and low-income community members. We look forward to opening this beautiful health center and enhancing accessibility and inclusivity in the South Placer region.”

The South Placer Health Center is anticipated to open in late 2026 and will initially provide comprehensive medical, dental, behavioral health, and diabetes care services, aiming to serve an additional 15,000 patients once fully operational.

The health center’s design emphasizes holistic healing, featuring integrated services and serene outdoor spaces landscaped with native plants and healing herbs. Artistic elements throughout the building will honor Native American culture, including a two-story hand-painted mural in the lobby.

The South Placer Health Center will be Chapa-De’s third health center and join established clinics located in Auburn and Grass Valley. This new health center will make it easier for Chapa-De’s community to access important healthcare services without long drives or wait times for appointments.

In total, the South Placer Health Center project will create over 500 construction jobs.

Once completed, Chapa-De anticipates hiring over 150 new team members to staff the South Placer Health Center.