Rocklin appoints Jill Gayaldo as new mayor, David Bass as vice mayor

Largely symbolic positions serve for 1-year term

Rocklin, Calif.- During the December 10, 2024 Rocklin City Council meeting, Council appointed Vice Mayor Jill Gayaldo to serve as Mayor and Councilmember David Bass to serve as Vice-Mayor.

Jill Gayaldo was elected to serve on the Rocklin City Council in 2018, and served as Mayor in 2021. Gayaldo has a long history of community leadership, having served as president of the school site council at Del Oro High School, as inaugural co-chair of the Rocklin Christmas tree lighting event, and as a member of numerous organizations including the Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Rocklin Historical Society.

David Bass was elected to the City Council in 2022, stepping in to fill a vacated seat. A dedicated member of the Rocklin community, he proudly serves on the boards of the Rocklin Chamber of Commerce and the Rocklin Police Activities League, and is an active member of the South Placer Rotary Club. Alongside his wife, David enjoys raising their two children in the Rocklin Unified School District.

In December of each year, the City Council selects and appoints a mayor and vice mayor by majority vote of the council from among its members. Selection and appointment take place at the first meeting of a new term following each general municipal election or at the first meeting in December during non-election years. The Mayor and Vice Mayor serve a 1 year term.

