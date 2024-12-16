Subscribe
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Rocklin News
Rocklin appoints Jill Gayaldo as new mayor, David Bass as vice mayor

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Rocklin
Largely symbolic positions serve for 1-year term

Rocklin, Calif.- During the December 10, 2024 Rocklin City Council meeting, Council appointed Vice Mayor Jill Gayaldo to serve as Mayor and Councilmember David Bass to serve as Vice-Mayor.

Jill Gayaldo was elected to serve on the Rocklin City Council in 2018, and served as Mayor in 2021. Gayaldo has a long history of community leadership, having served as president of the school site council at Del Oro High School, as inaugural co-chair of the Rocklin Christmas tree lighting event, and as a member of numerous organizations including the Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Rocklin Historical Society.

David Bass was elected to the City Council in 2022, stepping in to fill a vacated seat. A dedicated member of the Rocklin community, he proudly serves on the boards of the Rocklin Chamber of Commerce and the Rocklin Police Activities League, and is an active member of the South Placer Rotary Club. Alongside his wife, David enjoys raising their two children in the Rocklin Unified School District.

In December of each year, the City Council selects and appoints a mayor and vice mayor by majority vote of the council from among its members. Selection and appointment take place at the first meeting of a new term following each general municipal election or at the first meeting in December during non-election years. The Mayor and Vice Mayor serve a 1 year term.

Roseville News

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Roseville opens Monday

Roseville, Calif. - Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is opening its newest restaurant this summer in Roseville at 1101 Galleria Blvd, offering its signature USDA prime steaks and exceptional collection of wines in a relaxed-luxury ambiance that sets the stage for a memorable dining experience.
Roseville News

Saturday at the Placer County Fair: Day 3 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - The weekend is here! Sunny, clear blue skies await enthusiastic fairgoers as the Placer County Fair kicks into high gear with full days and fun on tap! (Tickets here!)
Roseville News

Placer SPCA in Roseville celebrates a year of lifesaving progress in 2024

Roseville, Calif. - Placer SPCA has released its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting a year of extraordinary impact, community recognition, and major milestones for companion animals across Placer County.
Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance
Auburn

Ain't Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County's most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.

Topics

