Wednesday, April 30, 2025
1 min.Read

Bigger & Better: Rocklin Community Festival at Johnson-Springview Park

Staff
By Staff

4-day event in Rocklin upping its game with more!

Rocklin, Calif. – One of the biggest South Placer County weekend events, the Rocklin Community Festival, is coming back to Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin on May 8, 9, 10, and 11. Times are 4pm to 10pm most days.

Produced by the Kiwanis Club of Roseville, Rocklin and Granite Bay, this year’s festival will feature a bigger carnival section with more rides and games, live music, a beer and wine garden, and many food trucks featuring a wide variety of flavors, along with business and craft vendors of all kinds.

Another huge turnout anticipated

The organizing Kiwanian for this event, Mike March, said, “We saw the things our visitors loved best last year, and we have expanded them for more fun and dining pleasure. It is one of the best come-one, come-all events in the area.”

Last year, an estimated 50,000 people visited the festival, raising just over $40,000 for the many children’s causes Kiwanis supports in the South Placer County area. It is a festival designed for fun and fundraising to help children and families in need.

Map & Directions

Important fundraiser

Last year, the festival netted just over $40,000 and that money, and funds from other fundraising sources, made it possible for Kiwanis of Roseville to donate $75,000 in $5,000 grants to each of 15 community help organizations in the Rocklin and Roseville area. Those organizations include South Placer Food Bank, adoption services, cancer treatment and recovery services, Police Activities League, Boy and Girl Scouts, KidsFirst, Tommy Apostolos, Boys and Girls Club of Placer County, and more.

The Kiwanis Club also gave out more than $18,000 in scholarships to high school students headed for college.

Roseville Kiwanis

If you like what Kiwanis of Roseville does, the Club is also recruiting new members who are like-minded toward contributing service time to their community. We meet every Thursday at noon at the Pacific Street Café in Old Roseville and we welcome you to drop in and introduce yourself and see if we are fit for you.
You can find us at: www.rosevillekiwanis.com.

