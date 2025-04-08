Rocklin welcomes return of Evenings in the Park this Friday

Movies, music, and tasty treats at local parks

Rocklin, Calif. – Step into the rhythm of community spirit at Evenings in the Park – where the parks come alive with music, laughter, and boundless joy! Get ready for an unforgettable evening under the open sky, filled with the pulse of local talent, enticing aromas from food trucks, and the vibrant energy of artisan vendors showcasing their finest crafts.

Immerse yourself in the magic of interactive art activities, where creativity knows no bounds, while the little ones bounce to their heart’s content in our delightful bounce houses. And as the sun sets, gather with friends, family, and neighbors for a cinematic experience like no other – a free movie under the stars, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

This week’s movie!

Evenings in the Park

DATES MOVIE LOCATION April 11, 2025 Inside Out 2 Quarry Park May 30, 2025 A Goofy Movie Twin Oaks Park August 15, 2025 Moana 2 Quarry Park October 18, 2025 Wicked Quarry Park 6 p.m. (Movie starts after dusk)

This isn’t just an event; it’s a celebration of community, connection, and pure joy. So mark your calendar, spread the word, and join us for an enchanting evening where the bonds of friendship and the spirit of togetherness shine brighter than ever. Evenings in the Park – where every moment is a masterpiece, and every smile lights up the night. See you there!

Interested in becoming a vendor? Click Here.

