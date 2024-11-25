Subscribe
Saturday, June 7, 2025
95.4 F
Roseville
Rocklin News
2 min.Read

Rocklin Fire Department Christmas Tree Safety tips

Staff
By Staff
SourceRocklin Fire Department

Annual reminder for a Safe and Happy Holiday Season

Rocklin, Calif.- The Rocklin Fire Department and the United States Fire Administration urge you to practice Christmas Tree Safety this holiday season. 

Following are simple life-saving steps you can take to ensure a safe and happy holiday.

Christmas Tree Safety

Selecting a Tree
Needles on fresh trees should be green and hard to pull back from the branches, and the needle should not break if the tree has been freshly cut. The trunk should be sticky to the touch. Old trees can be identified by bouncing the tree trunk on the ground. If many needles fall off, the tree has been cut too long, has probably dried out, and is a fire hazard.

Caring for Your Tree
Do not place your tree close to a heat source, including a fireplace or heat vent. The heat will dry out the tree, causing it to be more easily ignited by heat, flame or sparks. Be careful not to drop or flick cigarette ashes near a tree. Do not put your live tree up too early or leave it up for longer than two weeks. Keep the tree stand filled with water at all times.

Holiday Lights

  • Maintain Your Holiday Lights – Inspect holiday lights each year for frayed wires, bare spots, gaps in the insulation, broken or cracked sockets, and excessive kinking or wear before putting them up. Use only lighting listed by an approved testing laboratory.
  • Do Not Overload Electrical Outlets – Do not link more than three light strands, unless the directions indicate it is safe. Connect strings of lights to an extension cord before plugging the cord into the outlet. Make sure to periodically check the wires – they should not be warm to the touch.
  • Do Not Leave Holiday Lights on Unattended

Holiday Decorations

  • Use Only Nonflammable Decorations – All decorations should be nonflammable or flame-retardant and placed away from heat vents.
  • Never Put Wrapping Paper in a Fireplace – It can throw off dangerous sparks and produce a chemical buildup in the home that could cause an explosion.
  • Artificial Christmas Trees – If you are using a metallic or artificial tree, make sure it is flame retardant.

Candle Care

  • Avoid Using Lit Candles – If you do use them, make sure they are in stable holders and place them where they cannot be easily knocked down.
  • Never leave the house with candles burning.
  • Never Put Lit Candles on a Tree – Do not go near a Christmas tree with an open flame – candles, lighters or matches.

Disposing of Your Tree

Never put tree branches or needles in a fireplace or woodburning stove. When the tree becomes dry, discard it promptly. The best way to dispose of your tree is by taking it to a recycling center or having it hauled away by a community pick-up service.

Finally, as in every season, have working smoke alarms installed on every level of your home, test them monthly and keep them clean and equipped with fresh batteries at all times. Know when and how to call for help. And remember to practice your home escape plan.

