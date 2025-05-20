Rocklin resident shares most memorable destinations: Go See America

Crisscrossing the country to find America’s “greatest hits”

Rocklin, Calif. – With his new book Go See America: 118 of the USA’s Greatest Hits (According to a Guy Who Visited Them All), local author and filmmaker Matt Tory aims to take readers on a humorous, heartfelt tour of the most unforgettable spots across the USA – all places he actually visited.

After exploring all 50 states and every national park in the contiguous United States, the Sacramento-area native decided to share tips, stories, and personal photos he’s collected along the way. The result is a travel book that’s not just another boring bucket list.

“This book is a nudge to get out there, let yourself be wowed, and remember there’s something worth seeing in just about every corner of the USA… It’s an encouragement, basically, to go see America,” says Matt Tory in the book’s introduction.

Blending iconic destinations with overlooked gems, Go See America is a fun, lighthearted journey through the most wonderful, wild and weird corners of the country you thought you knew.

Go See America releases on Amazon on May 29, 2025. The eBook version is available for preorder on Amazon, releasing June 18, 2025.

Paperback: releases on Amazon May 29

eBook: releases on Amazon June 18

Book signing: Celestino’s in Rocklin, May 31 at 2:00pm

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

MATT TORY is a writer and filmmaker from Sacramento, California. He has written and directed a wide range of films and streaming series – including the comedy series The Beech Boys as well as the mockumentary We Make Movies, which was called “one of the best films of the year” by Cinescape Magazine. He spends most of his time creating things that aim to make people laugh, feel encouraged, or – on a good day – both.