Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Rocklin News
1 min.Read

Rocklin Unified and Rocklin Teachers Professional Association reach tentative agreement

Staff
By Staff
SourceRocklin Unified School District

Subject to ratification by RTPA members and RUSD Board approval

Rocklin, Calif. – The Rocklin Unified School District (RUSD) and the Rocklin Teachers Professional Association (RTPA) are sharing their tentative agreement for the 2024-25 school year. Throughout the negotiation process, both teams have emphasized transparency and collaboration as it relates to the budget.

Rocklin Unified and RTPA have settled on a one-time payment of $3,085 per member hired prior to February 13, 2025.

Both parties will continue to evaluate the “fair share formula” and continue to explore other means of building mutually beneficial settlements in the future.

“We appreciate the steadfast dedication, commitment, and determination demonstrated by our teachers and staff,” said RUSD Superintendent Roger Stock. “The tentative agreement established between Rocklin Unified and the Rocklin Teachers Professional Association reflects the productive discussions that occurred before and during the school year. I value the hard work and dedication displayed by each member of the Labor Management Team in enhancing our labor relations throughout the year.

Additionally, I would like to thank the Rocklin Unified Board of Trustees for their ongoing leadership and support in fostering collaboration among all faculty and staff. This effort ultimately contributes to more students succeeding academically and becoming well-rounded individuals.”

“Though this settlement didn’t meet our hopes, this marks the third year our partnership with RUSD has achieved a tentative agreement,” said RTPA President Travis Mougette. “We take pride in our dedication to collaboration and transparency.”

The Agreement is tentative, pending ratification by the RTPA membership and approval by the Board of Trustees on February 12, 2025. Following approval, RTPA members should anticipate receiving the one-time payment in their February end-of-month paycheck.

Car Reviews

Lexus TX 350 has a strong in-house rival

Roseville, Calif. -Introduced a year ago, the 2025 Lexus TX 350 delivers luxury, technology and practicality, making it a solid choice among the class of three-row midsize SUVs.
Lincoln

Legendary Doobie Brothers announce Lincoln concert at The Venue

Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort is thrilled to announce that the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, The Doobie Brothers, will take the stage at The Venue on Friday, December 5, 2025, for an unforgettable night of classic rock hits and timeless energy.
Sacramento

Meet the Buyers & Business Resources Expo in Sacramento August 26

Sacramento, Calif. - Local businesses can meet face-to-face with procurement teams at SMUD's Meet the Buyers event on Tuesday, August 26, where entrepreneurs pitch directly to the purchasing teams who last year awarded $204 million in contracts
Folsom

Lowest Gas Prices in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, & Orangevale

Folsom, Calif. – Gas prices have eased in mid August as crude oil prices have dipped below $65 per barrel.
Sacramento

Sacramento weekly gas update

Sacramento, Calif. - Average gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.41/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 720 stations in Sacramento

