Friday, April 25, 2025
Roseville
Rocklin News
1 min.Read

Rocklin 2025 Ruhkala Community Service Awards Nominations now open

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Rocklin

Recognizing exemplary local community service

Rocklin, Calif.- The annual Ruhkala Community Service Awards recognize exemplary community service efforts in the City of Rocklin.

These awards were created to acknowledge the hard work of those individuals and groups who have contributed to bettering our Rocklin community! There are four categories of awards.

Individual or Couple

This annual award honors an individual or couple who have made significant contributions to the City of Rocklin through community service.

Business, Group or Service Organization

This annual award honors a business, group or service organization that has made significant contributions to the City of Rocklin through community service.

Youth Award

This award honors an individual, 21 years old or younger, or a group or organization whose members are 21 years old or younger, that has made significant contributions to the City of Rocklin through community service.

Pioneer Award

At the discretion of the City Council, the Pioneer award honors individuals who have, over an extended period of time, made significant contributions to the City of Rocklin through community service. This award is intended to recognize long-term commitment to the betterment of Rocklin.

Deadline for nominations

Nominations for the 2025 Ruhkala Awards are currently open. Please submit your nominations by February 9, 2025.

Submit a nomination, here.

Previous year’s winners

