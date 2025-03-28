Strides for Strength in Rocklin April 6th at Sierra College

‘Strides for Strength: Mental Health Matters 5K, 10K, Relay’ Inaugural Event

Rocklin, Calif.- With a focus on coming together and leaving no one behind, Shine With Purpose is proud to host Strides for Strength: Mental Health Matters 5K, 10K, Relay on April 6 at Sierra College in Rocklin.

Held across 8 hours, individuals and teams will walk, stride or run to support those who have struggled or are struggling with mental health issues. The visual display of support, which will include hundreds from across the greater Placer County region, is meant as a symbol of compassion and support.

Mental health

For Mindy Mohlenbrok, President and Founder of the non-profit Shine With Purpose, the upcoming event is meant to focus attention on a subject often swept under the rug. With her own personal story a driving factor, Mohlenbrok hopes to connect with others who have experienced such difficulties in their own life.

“My mom struggled with mental health throughout my life,” Mohlenbrok said. “I didn’t fully understand the extent of her anxiety and depression until later. It was just my normal. I want people to know they’re not alone. There are resources available and that people truly care.”

Already, Strides for Strength has garnered the support of dozens of local businesses, non-profits, community partners, elected officials and individuals seeking to spread more awareness.

For Suzanne Jones, who represents District 4 on the Placer County Board of Supervisors, supporting Strides For Strength is crucial. With a sense of empathy, Jones understands how crucial every ounce of support like this could mean for individuals and organizations that undertake such efforts to combat mental health issues.

“I hope that by participating and supporting those that have lived, experienced, and/or suffered any of these kinds of devastating events, that I care,” Jones said. It is my opportunity to show my support and empathy for all those who have been touched by these experiences.

I hope by supporting these events, it might help someone in need before it’s too late.”

Shine with a Purpose

Shine With Purpose was founded in January 2020 and is based in Loomis, CA. Primarily serving the greater Placer County region, the non-profit aims to spread kindness and create a positive impact by empowering individuals to connect and support one another.

“Through education and raising awareness on important community issues, we aim to help people discover their purpose and build meaningful relationships within their communities,” Mohlenbrok said.

For additional information about Strides for Strength: Mental Health Matters 5K, 10K, Relay and Shine With Purpose, visit Shine With Purpose.

Sign Up!

Please follow the link to sign-up via Eventbrite Here