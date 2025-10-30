Volunteers Pack 412,000 Meals in Rocklin for Malnourished Children

Part of 15th Annual Placer Feed My Starving Children MobilePack

Rocklin, Calif. – Nearly 2,000 volunteers packed 412,128 meals for malnourished children at the 15th annual Placer Feed My Starving Children MobilePack, held Oct. 16-18, and made possible in part by the event’s lead sponsor, Moseley Collins Law Firm.

With this year’s meals packed, the local MobilePack has packed more than 7.1 million meals over 15 years of the annual event. This year’s event was hosted at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Rocklin for the fifth year.

“Local volunteers made a real difference”

“Every day, children in impoverished countries die from starvation,” said Moseley Collins, a local pastor and attorney who sponsored 150,000 of the meals that were packed. “It is our responsibility to take action to alleviate the suffering. In partnership with Feed My Starving Children, local volunteers made a real difference in the fight against hunger.”

Collins’s sponsorship this year adds to his prior sponsorships, now standing at 1 million meals over nine years.

“On behalf of the organizing team, we want to thank Moseley for his commitment to vulnerable children. We couldn’t have had such a successful event without his support,” said Bill Halldin, Chair of the 15th Annual MobilePack.

“We also want to thank the volunteers who came out to pack meals and the St. Matthew Lutheran Church leadership and congregation,” Halldin said. “At every turn, they did what was needed to help create these meals.”

Volunteer Groups

The volunteer groups included 100 players from the Rocklin High School Football Team, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, John Adams Academy Scholars, Valley Springs Presbyterian Church, American Heritage Girls, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, High Ridge Church of Rocklin, Lifehouse Church, a bachelorette party group, and many others.

Additional sponsors of this year’s event include: Mark and Claudia Diele, longtime supporters of the MobilePack; St. Matthew Church of Rocklin; Annie’s SnoBiz; Valley Springs Presbyterian Church; Trudy van Dyk/Tru California Real Estate; the Mikuni Charitable Foundation; the Rotary Club of South Placer; and Propp, Christiansen & Caniglia.

For more information on the Placer MobilePack or to give a donation to help us pay for the meals we packed, please visit www.sacfmscmobilepack.org

