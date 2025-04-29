Subscribe
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
60.3 F
Roseville
Rocklin News
1 min.Read

Warren Haynes Band to play Quarry Park Amphitheater in Rocklin this Friday

Staff
By Staff
SourceWarren Haynes Band

Million Voices Whisper 2025 Tour

Rocklin, Calif.- Grammy  Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, producer, and Gov’t Mule front man Warren Haynes is scheduled to bring his Million Voices Whisper 2025 Tour to Quarry Park Amphitheater in Rocklin this Friday, May 2.

In support of his new, chart-topping solo album, Million Voices Whisper, additional dates have been added! See below for all dates and details.

Hurricane relief

$1 from every ticket sold for the winter tour will be donated to assist with hurricane relief. A limited number of specially curated fan packages will also be available for the Million Voices Whisper 2025 Tour.

Ticket Packages

Packages include one Ultimate Guitar Player Package per show, featuring a Les Paul Standard 60s Plain Top guitar in Sparkling Burgundy to be played and signed by Warren, meet & greet with a photo with Warren, soundcheck access, premium reserved seats, and more, and the Guitar Player Package, which includes an autographed Gibson Les Paul Standard Pickguard, a set of custom Warren Haynes guitar picks in collector box, a Dunlop guitar slide, and set of GHS strings (items as used by Warren), plus soundcheck, priority access, and more. Visit www.warrenhaynes.net for all ticketing and VIP information and to purchase.

Warren Haynes Band 2025 lineup

Performing alongside Haynes (vocals, guitar) will be the current, all-star lineup of the Warren Haynes Band: longtime drummer Terence Higgins (of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band), Gov’t Mule bassist Kevin Scott, Matt Slocum on keys, and Greg Osby on sax.

Just released November 1st via Fantasy Records, Million Voices Whisper – Warren’s first solo album in almost a decade and fourth solo collection in his esteemed career catalog

Rocklin News

Bigger & Better: Rocklin Community Festival at Johnson-Springview Park

Rocklin, Calif. - One of the biggest South Placer County weekend events, the Rocklin Community Festival, is coming back to Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin on May 8, 9, 10, and 11. Times are 4pm to 10pm most days.
Foothills

Amador Four Fires Festival returns this Saturday

Plymouth, Calf. - Where open-fire cooking meets world-class winemaking, the Amador Four Fires Festival returns for an unforgettable afternoon celebrating the legendary wine regions of France's Rhône Valley, Italy, Spain, and Heritage California.
