Friday, May 2, 2025
Placer County Sheriff block off scene of stabbing in West Roseville
Roseville News
1 killed, 1 critical in West Roseville stabbing: Suspect in custody

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County Sheriff's Dept
Suspect in custody

Roseville, Calif.- On Saturday, January 25th shortly before 8:30 a.m. Placer County Sheriff’s Dept received a call of a reported stabbing in the area of Preservation Street and Castleton Way in west Roseville.

Detectives are on scene right now working to piece together what happened. We are in the early stages of the investigation and will continue to update this post as additional information is available.

The surrounding blocks are currently blocked off and marked with crime scene tape. Placer County Sheriff’s were prevented from commenting further during this stage of the investigation. Chaplains are on the scene.

It’s with heavy hearts that we share one of the stabbing victims, an adult female, is deceased. A second stabbing victim, an adult male, is in the hospital in critical condition.

Suspect in custody

The suspect is now in custody. Thanks to coordinated efforts with the Vacaville Police Department, our detectives have successfully arrested the individual and will be transporting him back to Placer County.

Approximate location

Tiller Way
Preservation St entirely blocked off from Tiller Way

Trending

Auburn

Placer appoints former Rocklin Police captain to Planning Commission

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors has appointed Rocklin resident Trent Jewell to the Placer County Planning Commission, representing District 3.
Sacramento

Local nonprofits raise over $13.5 million during Big Day of Giving

Sacramento, Calif. - During yesterday's Big Day of Giving, over 850 nonprofits in the Sacramento region raised over $13.5 million, bringing the total generated since the inception
Concert Venues

Sphere Las Vegas: Surreal concert experience unlike any other

Las Vegas, Calif. - Expectations were running high during a recent desert trip from Palm Springs to Sin City. Dead and Company had settled in to another residency at the Sphere
Concert Venues

Roseville Concerts on the Square 2025 schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Another summer music season awaits at Downtown Roseville Town Square. Stay tuned for more great local events in Roseville and come back for more musical adventures
Concert Venues

Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. - Goldfield Trading Post is working hard to energize the Downtown Roseville music and entertainment scene. Goldfield is conveniently located at 238 Vernon Street with easy access to plenty of nearby free parking, eateries and cold brews.

Local Business and Community

The Monk’s Cellar

Monk's Cellar 240 Vernon StreetRoseville, Calif. 95678(916) 786-6665Craft Beers & Dining Map...
Local Business and Community

Daniello’s Speakeasy

The Lounge (A No Reservation Required Experience) Enter through the hand riveted door into a world of pure imagination where nothing is off limits. Drinks fizzle, fog and boil from the fire beneath them. A cocktail and small plates menu that is sure to intrigue you.
Auburn

By the Numbers: Placer County’s Voter Registration May 2025

Roseville, Calif. - Placer County, long a bastion of conservatism in California continues to change. In the process, the region has evolved into a more diverse, educated, and dramatically more prosperous.

