1 killed, 1 critical in West Roseville stabbing: Suspect in custody

Roseville, Calif.- On Saturday, January 25th shortly before 8:30 a.m. Placer County Sheriff’s Dept received a call of a reported stabbing in the area of Preservation Street and Castleton Way in west Roseville.

Detectives are on scene right now working to piece together what happened. We are in the early stages of the investigation and will continue to update this post as additional information is available.

The surrounding blocks are currently blocked off and marked with crime scene tape. Placer County Sheriff’s were prevented from commenting further during this stage of the investigation. Chaplains are on the scene.

It’s with heavy hearts that we share one of the stabbing victims, an adult female, is deceased. A second stabbing victim, an adult male, is in the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is now in custody. Thanks to coordinated efforts with the Vacaville Police Department, our detectives have successfully arrested the individual and will be transporting him back to Placer County.

Preservation St entirely blocked off from Tiller Way

