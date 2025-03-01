2025 Hyundai Kona delivers value

Success story with appealing starting sticker price

Roseville, Calif. – The major changes arrived a year ago for the Kona, a subcompact crossover SUV that has been well received since its debut roughly eight years ago.

The 2025 Hyundai Kona has few changes this year, thanks to a complete redesign last year that corrected some of its weaker points.

The new Kona has a modern exterior appearance and is stretched 5.7 inches more than the 2023 model, providing additional interior space as well. There was also a technology upgrade.

Pricing

One more thing to address – cost. The subcompact SUV has an appealing starting sticker price of $24,500 for the base model. Note that with many upgrades the Kona can rise to roughly $33,500. The small SUV has been a nice success story for Hyundai, with sales of approximately 511,600 in its first seven years.

Available in six trims (SE, SEL, SEL convenience, N Line, N Line S, Limited), the front-wheel drive Kona slots between the smaller Hyundai Venue and the Tucson. There’s also an all-electric Kona (not reviewed here). Among the Kona’s gas-powered competitors are the Volkswagen Taos, Mazda CX-30, Chevrolet Trax, Subaru Crosstrek, Buick Encore GX, and the Kia Soul – the Kona’s corporate cousin.

Performance

While considerable praise for the major redesign, what wasn’t addressed was performance. If choosing the standard engine instead of the zippier turbocharged model, be prepared for an unenthusiastic ride. While this may not matter to some who use the Kona for an around-town commute vehicle, performance remains an important aspect to many car buyers.

The turbo engine – 1.6-liter, four-cylinder that generates 190 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque – is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It’s quicker than many of its subcompact SUV competitors, going 0-60 mph in 7.5 seconds. All-wheel drive is available with either engine.

Kona’s base engine is a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that produces 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, and is mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). There’s nothing exciting about the performance (0-60 mph in 9.2 seconds), although the base model gets 29-34 mpg, outperforming the turbo model (24-29 mpg).

The Kona delivers a solid ride. It provides composure on tight turns and solid maneuverability on challenging roads. It’s a comfort to know the Kona has numerous driver assistance safety features that will keep its driver alert to any possible danger.

Standard driver safety features include blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane-keep assist, rear cross traffic collision-avoidance, lane-departure warning, driver-attention monitoring, rear-seat alert, forward automatic emergency braking, vehicle exit warning, and high-beam assist.

2025 HYUNDAI KONA

Performance: 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 147 horsepower; turbocharged 1.6-liter, four-cylinder, 190 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 29-34 mpg; 24-29 mpg

Price estimate: $24,500 to $33,500

Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles; drivetrain: 10 years/100,000 miles; roadside assistance: 5 years/unlimited; corrosion: 7 years/unlimited

Inside the Kona

The refreshed interior design came with a new steering wheel and a handy storage shelf on the dash. The size of the center console was reduced and the transmission selection buttons are now in a more convenient place. There’s also a Digital Key 2 Touch where the driver can use their smartphone as a vehicle key.

The Kona comes standard with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen that is easy to figure out. Also standard is a six-speaker stereo, HD Radio, satellite radio, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two front USB-C ports, two rear USB-C ports, and Bluetooth capability.

Although it’s a subcompact, the Kona can accommodate five passengers with both rows offering sufficient room and comfort. A year ago, the cargo area was increased by 6 cubic feet, expanding to 25.5 cubes behind the second row. With the second row folded down, the Kona space increases to 63.7 cubes, making it one of the roomiest models in its class.

Thanks in part to last year’s redesign, the 2025 Hyundai Kona is a subcompact crossover SUV with good versatility and is offered at a reasonable price.

